The Democrats Screwed Up

As the coronavirus spread and its economic fallout worsened, Democrats, it’s worth noting, were miles ahead of the GOP on the need for a spending package worth hundreds of billions of dollars, calling for that even as the White House continued passing to pass the coronavirus off as a hoax they’d already contained. But while they were quick to realize the severity of the situation, and their responses have been on the whole more egalitarian, there’s plenty to be desired about how the party’s elder statesmen have navigated this moment. What should be a pretty easy situation for them to find an electoral silver lining in has been anything but.

Their opponents in the alleged party of small government put forward a shambolic response to the onset of the coronavirus crisis that could end up costing tens of thousands of lives, if not more, after Trump fired the White House’s pandemic response team in 2018; late Thursday and early Friday news emerged that three GOP senators and one Democratic senator had been caught making millions of dollars worth of stock market deals after a closed-door briefing. The dogma Republicans have preached since the days of Ronald Reagan on the need for a diminutive public sector is crumbling, as GOP politicians scramble to suggest cash payments reminiscent of universal basic income proposals and invoke historic government-led mobilization efforts such as the Korean War-era Defense Production Act, the latter after calls from Democrats. Trump’s saving grace—a relatively strong economy, at least on paper—is crumbling too, and fast.

Yet instead of reclaiming their place as the party of the New Deal, several senior Democratic lawmakers seem stuck in a different decade. The mantra of New Democrats like Al Gore, Michael Dukakis and Bill Clinton in that era was that the “solutions of the thirties will not solve the problems of the eighties.” They pushed for the party to embrace market-based solutions and reject Roosevelt and Truman’s big welfare state policies as they triangulated around Reaganomics. But as the U.S. and perhaps the world currently face what might be the worst economic downturn since the 1930s, the solutions of the eighties couldn’t be worse suited to solve the problems of 2020s.

Biden has been mostly missing in action. An initial stimulus package House Speaker Nancy Pelosi negotiated with the White House will guarantee paid leave to fewer than 20 percent of workers, scaling back an already weak agreement “following pressure from businesses worried about financial burdens,” according to the Wall Street Journal. Republican Senator Mitt Romney early on proposed cash aid to American citizens. But Pelosi reportedly shot down calls from former Obama administration economic chief Jason Furman last week for universal cash payments, arguing for so-called means testing, so as to send cash only to families in most need. The move would likely delay cash for the sake of shrinking its budgetary footprint—all as unemployment skyrockets toward levels not seen since the Great Depression. Romney, progressive Representative Katie Porter told The Atlantic this week, has been more open to working with her on quick and universal cash payments than Pelosi has been. As Eric Levitz wrote in New York magazine, “Pelosi was evincing a preference for allowing some of those drowning to go without life preservers, if that’s what it took to prevent wasting preservers on those who were perfectly capable of swimming to shore on their own.”