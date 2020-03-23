The Coronavirus Could Kill Millions. U.S.-Iran Hostilities Will Make It Worse.

Not long ago, just after the new year was rung in, Americans watched and worried as an exchange of rocket and missile attacks on Iraqi soil brought the U.S. and Iran to the brink of war. The rockets and missiles are still flying in Iraq—at least four attacks in the past week, likely by Iranian-linked militias, killing two U.S. soldiers and one Briton. The U.S. has responded with airstrikes and increased sanctions, both of which put civilians at risk.

None of this has been at the top of your news feed, as governments have pivoted to the all-consuming effort to quell the coronavirus before it kills millions of people. Iran and the U.S. are being hit particularly hard by the virus and its broader effects. So is Iraq, where stability is urgently needed to save its people from disease and ruin. But as the pandemic grows, the threats between leaders in Washington and Tehran persist, along with proxy violence in Iraq. If these leaders fail to defer their animosities, all three nations will suffer the costs.

This is a moment for dialogue, de-escalation, and humanitarian gestures. Having already shown the damaging futility of more rockets, threats, and punitive sanctions, America and Iran should talk directly and seek a temporary truce, inside Iraq and beyond. That way, both countries can devote their full resources to combating a plague that threatens to kill more Americans, Iranians, and Iraqis in the next few months than years of bloody skirmishes ever could.

In Iran, already under crushing U.S. sanctions, the pandemic spread early and has struck several cabinet ministers and parliamentarians. Last Tuesday, as reports continued to stream out about Tehran’s botched, dishonest response to the crisis, state television cited a university report warning that millions of Iranians could ultimately die. And yet, rather than focus all its energies internally, Iran’s government acquiesced to—and quite possibly directed—an attack campaign by allied Iraqi militias on Americans inside Iraq. Whatever Tehran’s motivation and degree of direct involvement may be, the Iranian leadership has the capacity to halt these attacks, and its failure to prevent them is breathtakingly irresponsible.