The Coronavirus Could Kill Millions. U.S.-Iran Hostilities Will Make It Worse.

The sanctions framework that anchors the Trump administration’s so-called “maximum pressure campaign” has already chilled international assistance to Iran and further hampered the country’s ability to deal with the health crisis. Pompeo is likely to look even more myopic in light of the humanitarian tsunami crashing over Iran: His belligerence will only reinforce for Iranians the image of a callous America choosing to bully Iran’s regime as its people suffer. Nor is it a strategy that does much for Americans’ safety: Every minute in the White House Situation Room that Trump or his senior national security team spends managing escalations with Iran is time not spent fighting the life-and-death pandemic at home.

Iraq confronts the coronavirus without a government in place. Iraq’s ineffectual prime minister, hamstrung by pressure from Iraqi militias and neglect from Washington, abandoned the job after the Soleimani killing. Millions of Iraq’s people live in urban slums; hundreds of thousands more Sunnis, displaced from areas once ruled by ISIS, are still living in tent camps, where social distancing will be impossible. Absent swift and affirmative action, the coronavirus could spread quickly among the most vulnerable Iraqis. Yet the country’s political elites remain enmeshed in their parochial interests, unable to unite around new leadership at this critical moment.

In the void left by American leadership, regional powers are stepping up. The United Arab Emirates—which has often been divided internally over its policies toward Iran—airlifted medical supplies to the afflicted nation this week. Instead of standing in the way, as it has with recent Emirati-Iranian diplomacy, America should encourage this humanitarian thaw between the UAE and Iran, expand it to include Saudi Arabia, and extend it to other issues. Nobody is suggesting a neat outcome settling all claims between America and Iran. But the two countries can both take immediate steps to achieve a humanitarian pause that reduces the risk of unwanted conflict and lets both sides focus their finite attention and resources on the health emergency at hand.