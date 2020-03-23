The Disunited States of America

Of course, our federal government continues to excel at showing muscle abroad. The German government is reportedly devising a strategy to prevent a German firm currently working on a coronavirus vaccine from being lured to the United States by the Trump administration, amid concerns that any such medical breakthrough would be made available exclusively to Americans. Economic sanctions on Iran—where over 21,000 people have been infected, over 1,600 have died, and authorities have begun digging mass graves visible in satellite imagery—have been not only maintained but deepened, with the administration imposing new penalties this past week on firms that have done business with Iran’s petrochemical and nuclear sectors. Despite the fact that the virus has spread much more slowly in Mexico and South and Central America than it has in the United States, the administration has also redoubled its efforts to prohibit the entry of asylum seekers, threatened to close our border with Mexico, and suspended visa processing for migrant laborers, putting grocery supply chains at risk. These were jaw-jutting moves—decisions made as if to prove to the world that for all the shortages we will face in the coming months, America still has plenty of brawn, bluster, and bullshit to go around.

But what we do not have is a country. We have a federation of states and localities offering a hodgepodge of solutions and non-solutions to problems we’ve convinced ourselves the federal government cannot address. We have a constellation of corporations and banks who view our national emergencies as crises not of public health but of profit. We have a healthcare system that leaves millions unable to afford or access care even under normal conditions and that will now find itself short of the beds, equipment and providers we need to treat the newly sick because it was short of the tests it needed to diagnose them. We have a thoroughly fragmented and individualized workforce dependent on meager social insurance policies and meager labor protections that are now being hurriedly and temporarily bolstered. And we have channels of information that have been deeply polluted by the braying of demagogues and television hacks, conflicting guidance from political leaders, and guerrilla misinformation distributed widely across new media channels—a cacophony of noise and nonsense that has convinced many Americans, in the absence of universally trusted authorities, to respond to this particular situation simply by doing what they personally see fit, which is often absolutely nothing. This is the infrastructure that has revealed itself. This is what we have. We have, and we are, fragments and pieces. We each have our own image, fixed in the mind’s eye, of what the whole ought to be. But we do not have the whole. We do not have a country.

We are all improvising and we are all frantically pitching tents, hoping that a provisional, adequate, pop-up America might emerge to tide us over.

We are beginning efforts to erect an edifice that might suffice for the time being. Our military is preparing mobile hospitals for deployment in regions likely to be overwhelmed by a deluge of the infected. In parking lots and vacant spaces, they will hopefully be treated. This is the nature of the response in miniature. We are all improvising and we are all frantically pitching tents, hoping that a provisional, adequate, pop-up America might emerge to tide us over—one that we can pack up and put away once the crisis has passed. And feeling safe in the assumption nothing done now will last, the powers that be are allowing strange things to happen.

The state of New York is producing 100,000 gallons a week of its own branded hand sanitizer. According to Governor Andrew Cuomo, it smells of lilac, hydrangea, and tulips. It is being made by prison inmates who are prohibited from using it themselves and who will be similarly employed, should the need arise, to dig graves—perhaps their own—for the corpses New York City will be unable to store or cremate in a timely manner. More encouragingly, some inmates are actually being released and some arrests have been suspended in New York City, the state of California, and in particular localities of other states including Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Wisconsin to slow the virus’ spread. At the federal level, Trump and Mnuchin—after weeks of heightened rhetoric from the right on socialism—have been thinking out loud about the federal government taking part ownership of the firms seeking bailouts in the coming months, just as it did during the last recession, raising the specter of not only partially nationalized airlines but also government stakes in tax-dodging cruise lines and casinos.