The Disunited States of America

America now faces an epochal public health emergency with an inadequate federal public health and research infrastructure—an infrastructure hobbled not only by the incompetence of this White House but by institutional decay and bureaucratic failures at the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In a fact check of Democratic claims about the administration’s coronavirus response in February, for instance, the Associated Press reported ominously that public health experts have been troubled by a decline in CDC grants for state and local emergency preparedness brought about “by a congressional budget measure that predates Trump.” It all bodes poorly for the months ahead, as we move from testing to treatment.

Of course, our federal government continues to excel at showing muscle abroad. The German government is reportedly devising a strategy to prevent a German firm currently working on a coronavirus vaccine from being lured to the U.S. by the Trump administration, amid concerns that any such medical breakthrough would be made available exclusively to Americans. Economic sanctions on Iran—where over 21,000 people have been infected, over 1,600 have died, and authorities have begun digging mass graves visible in satellite imagery—have been not only maintained but deepened, with the administration imposing new penalties this past week on firms that have done business with Iran’s petrochemical and nuclear sectors. Despite the fact that the virus has spread much more slowly in Mexico and South and Central America than it has in the U.S., the administration has also redoubled its efforts to prohibit the entry of asylum-seekers; threatened to close our border with Mexico; and suspended visa processing for migrant laborers, putting grocery supply chains at risk. These were jaw-jutting moves—decisions made as if to prove to the world that for all the shortages we will face in the coming months, America still has plenty of brawn, bluster, and bullshit to go around.

But what we do not have is a country. We have a federation of states and localities offering a hodgepodge of solutions and nonsolutions to problems we’ve convinced ourselves the federal government cannot address. We have a constellation of corporations and banks that view our national emergencies as crises not of public health but of profit. We have a health care system that leaves millions unable to afford or access care even under normal conditions and that will now find itself short of the beds, equipment, and providers we need to treat the newly sick because it was short of the tests it needed to diagnose them. We have a thoroughly fragmented and individualized workforce dependent on meager social insurance policies and meager labor protections that are now being hurriedly and temporarily bolstered. And we have channels of information that have been deeply polluted by the braying of demagogues and television hacks, conflicting guidance from political leaders, and guerrilla misinformation distributed widely across new media channels—a cacophony of noise and nonsense that has convinced many Americans, in the absence of universally trusted authorities, to respond to this particular situation simply by doing what they personally see fit, which is often absolutely nothing. This is the infrastructure that has revealed itself. This is what we have. We have, and we are, fragments and pieces. We each have our own image, fixed in the mind’s eye, of what the whole ought to be. But we do not have the whole. We do not have a country.