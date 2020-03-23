Emily St. John Mandel’s Ghost World

Mandel is known for essays like 2016’s “The Gone Girl With the Dragon on the Train,” her wry investigation into the twenty-first century’s proliferation of novels with the word “girl” in their title, and her four previous novels. The first three—Last Night in Montreal, The Singer’s Gun, and The Lola Quartet—are all tightly plotted pieces of literary noir, the kind of books whose stories hum away like engines.

Station Eleven is looser and more brilliant. The novel was nominated for a National Book Award and is now broadly acknowledged as an eerie oracle of the coronavirus crisis. Via a series of tightly interwoven timelines, Station Eleven explores events before, during, and after a civilization-ending flu pandemic that kills billions and destroys earth’s electricity and communications of all kinds. On the other side of “apocalypse,” Mandel shows us a troupe of traveling musicians performing Shakespeare and symphonies across the land. In its composition, Mandel experiments more with timing and structure than in her previous books, mixing slower storylines about relationships and art in amid the tense action. It’s as if she explodes time to look at its moving parts, like a clockmaker who wants to know how the whole thing works.

THE GLASS HOTEL by Emily St. John Mandel. Knopf, 320 pp., $26.95.

Following on that principle of dismantling and rearranging time, reality runs on a variety of different speeds in The Glass Hotel. A woman named Vincent is its heroine. Not that she does anything particularly heroic: Named for the poet Edna St. Vincent Millay, who also went by “Vincent,” she is a startlingly lucid and apparently very beautiful young woman (her face is never described, only its implied effects) whose mother drowned when she was 13 in a mysterious canoeing incident.