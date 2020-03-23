Emily St. John Mandel’s Ghost World

Emily St. John Mandel has a knack for explosive openings. Her last novel, Station Eleven, begins during a production of King Lear, in the long moment it takes the lead actor to stutter, fall backwards, and drop dead. An audience member and EMT-in-training is already leaping his way on to the stage, kicking an usher as he goes.

Mandel also uses a mad moment of falling to begin The Glass Hotel, her fifth and latest novel, with a woman “plummeting down the side of the ship in the storm’s wild darkness” and into the water below, “breath gone with the shock.” This initial burst of energy sets The Glass Hotel in motion, while that opening image remains, unchanging, like a flag or a religious icon—a portrait of a woman in perpetual free fall.

Mandel is known for essays like 2016’s “The Gone Girl With The Dragon On the Train,” her wry investigation into the 21st century’s proliferation of novels with the word “girl” in their title, and her four previous novels. The first three—Last Night in Montreal, The Singer’s Gun, and The Lola Quartet—are all tightly plotted pieces of literary noir, the kind of books whose stories hum away like engines.

Station Eleven is looser and more brilliant. The novel was nominated for a National Book Award, and is now broadly acknowledged as an eerie oracle of the coronavirus crisis. Via a series of tightly interwoven timelines, Station Eleven explores events before, during, and after a civilization-ending flu pandemic that kills billions and destroys earth’s electricity and communications of all kinds. On the other side of “apocalypse,” Mandel shows us a troupe of traveling musicians performing Shakespeare and symphonies across the land. In its composition, Mandel experiments more with timing and structure than in her previous books, mixing slower storylines about relationships and art in among the tense action. It’s as if she explodes time to look at its moving parts, like a clockmaker who wants to know how the whole thing works.