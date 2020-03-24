Scenes From an American Pandemic

Things change quickly in a pandemic. I started interviewing people for this piece a little more than a week ago as a way to capture this moment for people on both sides of our health care crisis—a medical resident struggling to find protective gear for himself and other emergency room workers, a woman in federal prison with very little access to medical care, an unhoused street medic in an encampment, and a nursing student being sent home by her hospital. Each has their own fears and concerns about what it means to be vulnerable right now. Some anonymously shared with me what they’re seeing but feel they can’t say publicly themselves. Some are working in places where getting official answers is impossible. These, by necessity, are incomplete scenes from the first weeks of an American pandemic.

An emergency room resident in a New England hospital

It was a shift earlier this month that really sent me over the top. The guidelines about personal protective equipment and testing had just been released—including N95 masks for any patient with flulike symptoms or who came in with respiratory distress—but that equipment was still being stored in a locked area. That’s because of the shortages we’re facing, but in an emergency room context, which is the one I work in, there’s no time to tell a patient, Hang on a second while I go find this personal protective gear. So knowing that, I asked for some face masks in advance, and the people with the nursing administration just looked at me and said they didn’t really know where any of that stuff was. Then I raised the issue with the attending faculty, and they didn’t have a good answer, either. It sort of threw me for a loop.

Even more so because, you know, we had meetings between our hospital administrators for a week prior to this, and it was clear they had not considered the boots on the ground—residents and nurses—and their personal protection. I didn’t have options. I couldn’t go home. I couldn’t say, I’m not working here today.

“Things can’t run without our labor, but the hospital also views us as cheap.”

We’re residents, which is a provisionally licensed physician. Things can’t run without our labor, but the hospital also views us as cheap—cheaper than attendings. When we first started considering what was going to happen, it became clear that if this came to America, residents could get pretty sick. My first question was: If I was exposed and had to go into quarantine, would I be paid? Would I have to take vacation time? Would it be unpaid? Would I have to extend my training? There were no clear answers to those questions, and it seemed entirely at the discretion of my program director. That seemed really scary to me, the idea that my job means I may come into contact with a potentially lethal virus and that any recovery or isolation I may need as a result of that could be unpaid and unprotected.