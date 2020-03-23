Coronavirus in a Time of Conspicuous Consumption

But the bean boom is the least of the coronavirus shutdown’s potential climate tie-ins: As social isolation has ramped up, people are traveling and consuming less, and carbon emissions have fallen dramatically. The New York Times reports that air quality in the usually smog-choked Los Angeles is drastically improved; there is “basically no rush hour.” And it would certainly be wonderful if the coming Great Depression levels of unemployment were met with an appropriate level of investment in green jobs—if L.A.’s laid-off workers could be employed building public transit to replace the city’s awful freeways, building a more livable city and planet for all.

Unfortunately, given Democrats’ difficulty getting even basic economic security measures past Mitch McConnell, we probably shouldn’t expect a Green New Deal to materialize in the near future. And ultimately, that sort of policy reform is probably what the climate crisis will require. But the coronavirus does offer a number of lessons for how Western consumer culture can adapt to the reality of climate change. In particular, better-off Americans who will find the social and economic impacts of the coronavirus the least dangerous should take this crisis as a reminder that devouring resources is not the only way to live life. Those comfortable enough to ride out social isolation working from home and eating heirloom beans are also those whose carbon emissions are generally highest and who could do with learning and adapting to consume less, to travel less, to live simpler and more sustainable lives.

Fighting climate change does not mean we all have to live in monastic deprivation, eating crickets and weeds. But it will mean some changes to our lives. A just transition to a greener world will mean proportionately more disruption to the better-off; globally speaking, this means middle-class Americans, too. The current mode of global capitalism is to produce more than can be consumed, to always ensure an adequate supply of whatever those with the means to purchase it could ever imagine, never mind the waste or human toll of this process. It means two-day delivery, regardless of the conditions of warehouse workers and delivery drivers; it means products shipped from around the world available to those who can afford them, from fruit to furniture. It means walking into a grocery store and seeing more red peppers and shiny apples piled high than customers could ever hope to buy, leading to certain waste (and the wasted time and labor of those who pick them). A silver lining of this crisis would be if the upper-middle class of this country whose peacetime lives are filled with mindless consumption could learn to live a little more simply.