Joe Biden Pivots to Video

His presentation, delivered from a lectern in Biden’s home against a backdrop of bookshelves, was a substantive but stiff reiteration of all he has already said about the crisis so far. He continued to criticize conflicting messaging from the White House and Trump’s early efforts to downplay the severity of the crisis, urged Trump again to utilize its authority under the Defense Production Act to boost production of medical supplies, and condemned Senate Republicans’ efforts to include a $500 billion dollar bailout fund controlled by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin in their stimulus package. He also criticized the Trump administration’s continued legal effort against the Affordable Care Act, which just turned ten-years-old. While none of this meaningfully shifted attention away from the White House, two standout moments traveled well on social media. At one point during the speech, Biden’s teleprompter evidently malfunctioned, and he gestured for notes. At another, he referred to Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker as “Charlie Parker.”

Gaffes aside, the Biden campaign seems to be strategically adrift. His backers have been eager to spin his absence as a consequence of technical difficulties imposed by the measures Biden is taking to stay quarantined. An ABC report Sunday, for instance, quoted one source who said that that the campaign has been hard at work “dealing with the realities of Biden’s Wilmington home, like the fact that there aren’t particularly high ceilings, which can make lighting a challenge.” They should consider asking the Sanders campaign for pointers: the Vermont senator has live-streamed multiple events and speeches throughout the primary, including a fireside chat from his home earlier this month.

In any case, Biden is pressing forward with a pivot to video and other media. On Saturday, Politico’s Marc Caputo reported that the Biden campaign is considering not only a “virtual rope-line” for one-on-one time between Biden and his supporters after online events, but also a podcast and an aggressive video push on social media aimed at giving “followers and viewers a sense of Biden as if he were a character in a reality show.” One of the leads behind this effort will be Rob Flaherty, Biden’s digital director and the former digital director for Beto O’Rourke’s infamously candid campaign—although Biden, Caputo noted not quite reassuringly, “won’t be livestreaming from the dentist office chair or skateboarding in a Whataburger parking lot.”

This, incredibly, is the plan: In the middle of a national crisis without recent precedent, as the president appears before the public with all the trappings of his office on a daily basis, the campaign of the last vice president wants to give us something like an MTV Cribs-look at the candidate. If Biden loses in November, he’ll undoubtedly have enough footage to follow Mitt and Hillary with the next great postmortem campaign documentary. But given the moment, Biden should be leaning as aggressively as possible into the stature and experience that have been the primary case for his candidacy in the first place. Monday’s speech, the first of a regular series of statements on the coronavirus crisis according to the campaign, was conceptually a step in the right direction, even if the execution was a bit iffy.