Trumpworld Embraces the Death Wish Economy

The coronavirus pandemic is a nightmare, and the worst is still to come. It is also a moment of clarity about our world. In recent days, President Donald Trump and his allies began laying the groundwork to abandon public-health measures to slow the virus’s spread. They have concluded that the loss of human life is acceptable and the decline in corporate earnings is not. “The whole concept of death is terrible,” Trump told reporters on Monday when discussing mortality rates. “But there’s a tremendous difference between one percent and four or five percent.”

Some welcomed the prospect of sacrificing lives, even their own, for the economy’s sake. One of them was Dan Patrick, the lieutenant governor of Texas and a 69-year-old grandfather. “No one reached out to me and said, ‘As a senior citizen, are you willing to take a chance on your survival in exchange for keeping the America that all America loves for your children and grandchildren?’ And if that’s the exchange, I’m all in,” he said in a Fox News interview on Monday night. “And that doesn’t make me noble or brave or anything like that.”

If Patrick wants to sign an advance medical directive to turn down a ventilator if he gets COVID-19, that’s his decision. But his policy stance risks killing countless people who did not choose to die a horrible, lonely death. Public-health experts have repeatedly warned that the virus could overwhelm hospitals, exhaust medical resources and personnel, and cause hundreds of thousands of otherwise preventable deaths in the United States alone. This is not a hypothetical scenario: Look no further than Italy, where hundreds of people die each day in a modern health-care system stretched beyond the breaking point. New York may be days away from a similar crisis.

Condemning scores of American elders to a painful death should be unthinkable for any reason. (It’s also worth noting that while the virus disproportionately kills older patients, it does not spare younger ones.) Trumpworld’s desire to sacrifice them for the economy’s sake, however, is particularly macabre. It’s also built on a false understanding of how this country operates. “The economy,” as a concept, is not measured in corporate earnings or stock indices. It very specifically refers to people—people who will suffer and die if Trump’s nihilistic vision of crisis management prevails.