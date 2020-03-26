America’s Elder Care System Is a Tinderbox

One of the earliest signs that the coronavirus was about to overtake the United States was the February outbreak at a nursing home facility outside of Seattle. At the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases climbed as family members anxiously waited at the windows, prohibited from going inside. By the third week of March, after the coronavirus was officially designated a pandemic by the World Health Organization, two-thirds of the facility’s residents and 47 of its workers had contracted it, and 35 people in total had died.

Because adults over 65 appear to be particularly vulnerable—and because their family members, paid caregivers, and other people who help care for them may now be required to distance from them—senior citizens have an immediate threat to contend with as the pandemic spreads. But even prior to this public health emergency, the U.S. was on the brink of an eldercare crisis sparked by an “elder boom”—that is, the rapid increase in the population of elderly adults as members of the Baby Boom generation begin collectively to reach an age where they may need assistance with daily tasks. As The Washington Post reported last year, “Across the country, the number of seniors will grow by more than 40 million, approximately doubling between 2015 and 2050, while the population older than 85 will come close to tripling.”

The problem isn’t, strictly speaking, the aging population itself but rather that the eldercare system as it stands won’t be able to match the surge, and, as pandemic conditions reveal, is already cracking. Many seniors and their families are reluctant to use nursing homes, in part because such facilities have a grim reputation in the U.S., but also for the simple reason that they’re prohibitively expensive: In 2020, the average cost of a private room at a nursing home was $8,365 per month. Other eldercare options in the U.S.—which include adult day cares, paid in-home care, and unpaid care from family members or friends—together make up a fragmented and unreliable system.

It also increasingly relies on a low-wage home-care workforce that turns over quickly and burns out workers. While home care is one of the fastest-growing occupations and now has around two million workers, that still won’t be enough to keep pace with the number of seniors who will require some form of in-home assistance over the next two decades or so. According to one estimate by Paul Osterman, co-director of the MIT Sloan Institute for Work and Employment Research and the author of Who Will Care For Us?, by 2040 there could be a shortage of at least 350,000 paid caregivers. “We know there aren’t enough workers to meet the demand, and we know we can’t keep workers because the jobs are so low quality,” said Josephine Kalipeni, the director of policy partnerships for Caring Across Generations, which works to reform the country’s long-term care system through federal and state policy. “They’re not well-paying jobs, they’re not well-trained jobs, they don’t have many benefits. We know that a ton of care workers are living on the margins of poverty.”