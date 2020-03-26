America’s Eldercare System Is a Tinderbox

The problem isn’t, strictly speaking, the aging population itself but rather that the eldercare system as it stands won’t be able to match the surge, and, as pandemic conditions reveal, is already cracking. Many seniors and their families are reluctant to use nursing homes, in part because such facilities have a grim reputation in the U.S., but also for the simple reason that they’re prohibitively expensive: In 2020, the average cost of a private room at a nursing home was $8,365 per month. Other eldercare options in the U.S.—which include adult day cares, paid in-home care, and unpaid care from family members or friends—together make up a fragmented and unreliable system.

It also increasingly relies on a low-wage home-care workforce that turns over quickly and burns out workers. While home care is one of the fastest-growing occupations and now employs around two million workers, that still won’t be enough to keep pace with the number of seniors who will require some form of in-home assistance over the next two decades or so. According to one estimate by Paul Osterman, co-director of the MIT Sloan Institute for Work and Employment Research and the author of Who Will Care for Us?, by 2040 there could be a shortage of at least 350,000 paid caregivers. “We know there aren’t enough workers to meet the demand, and we know we can’t keep workers because the jobs are so low quality,” said Josephine Kalipeni, the director of policy partnerships for Caring Across Generations, which works to reform the country’s long-term care system through federal and state policy. “They’re not well-paying jobs, they’re not well-trained jobs, they don’t have many benefits. We know that a ton of care workers are living on the margins of poverty.”

As with many other low-wage occupations, home-care workers are disproportionately black and immigrant women—with many of the latter undocumented—and receive little in the way of training or employer benefits like health care or paid time off. They’re also excluded from a number of federal labor protections. According to PHI, a research organization focused on eldercare, today the median annual income of home-care workers is $15,100, or about $11 an hour, and 15 percent live below the federal poverty line. As the coronavirus continues to spread, many home-care workers who were already struggling to make ends meet are now confronted with the choice between following social-distancing orders and not getting paid or showing up to work and potentially putting themselves or their clients at risk. “Home-care workers are in a really challenging position right now,” Julie Kashen, a policy expert at the National Domestic Workers Alliance, told The New Republic. “For them, going to work means caring for somebody who is potentially vulnerable to the coronavirus. These workers know they’re essential for that person’s care, but they’re also worried about their own health, they’re worried about the health of the person they’re working with and what they might expose them to, and they’re worried about coming home to their own families.”