Darling, Let’s Do Coronavirus in the Hamptons This Year

Goldman Sachs co-head of investment banking Gregg Lemkau wants to disabuse you of any notion that working from his summer home in Hawaii is all it’s cracked up to be. Lamkau complained on Twitter this week that the sun doesn’t come up for several hours into his workday. He’s one of many people eschewing New York City for second, third, or fourth homes in places with lower infection rates, from the Hamptons to Hawaii. Contractors servicing ski and summer homes in Maine are scurrying to get houses ready that are usually empty this time of year, and avoiding routine maintenance visits for fear of what germs their wealthy clientele might be harboring. “I’m not going into a unit for somebody that came here from New York City to expose myself to the coronavirus,” plumber John Maynard told the Lewiston Sun Journal. “That’s why they came here, to get away from it. I don’t know if they were exposed or not.” Tourist destinations are urging those who might want to ride out their quarantines in warmer and more scenic environs to stay home; they fear wealthy and potentially Covid-19-riddled visitors overrunning already taxed local hospitals.

It’s long been assumed that during a nuclear war, the ravages of climate change, or an asteroid strike, the wealthy would be able to ride out rising floods and soaring temperatures in private bunkers, exclusive floating cities, or colonies on Mars. As this pandemic is showing, though, the lifestyles of the rich and famous can’t exist without the small armies of workers who shop for and deliver to them, care for their children, walk their dogs, cook their food, teach their children, and treat their ailments. The coronavirus may not be the great equalizer between rich and poor, as Madonna opined from a bathtub this week. But it’s forcing the former to reckon with the fact that we’re all connected, whether we like it or not. Atlas, it turns out, can’t really shrug.

Whether in a pandemic or a climate crisis, capital can only escape labor for so long while fleeing to higher ground. The relationship between the two is close and fraught: This week, stocks rallied even after news that 3.3 million people had filed unemployment claims last week. News of the stimulus was partly responsible for that, but it’s also true that figures which translate to economic ruin and insecurity for millions can be great news for corporate America. Low unemployment before this most recent downturn created what’s known as a tight labor market, where companies are more likely to have to compete with one another to retain workers through higher wages and better working conditions. Three million unemployment claims—for Wall Street—means people will be willing to work for less.

Scandalized by the stimulus’s bill’s provision to give those out of work an extra $600 a month on top of regular unemployment payments, The Wall Street Journal editorial board wrote this week that “workers will now make at least $15 an hour (assuming a 40-hour workweek) and as much as $35 an hour in places like Massachusetts—for not working.” Who, they wondered, would apply for a job in a Wal-Mart or Amazon fulfillment center in such conditions? In a time of pandemic—when going to work can be a death sentence either for oneself, a loved one, or a total stranger—it was a striking statement of priorities. Normally, bosses prefer workers hungry, desperate, and obedient. Amidst an outbreak, perhaps they don’t mind if they’re dead, so long as there are a few more at the ready to replace them?