Darling, Let’s Do Coronavirus in the Hamptons This Year

Whether in a pandemic or a climate crisis, capital can only escape labor for so long while fleeing to higher ground. The relationship between the two is close and fraught: This week, stocks rallied even after news that 3.3 million people had filed unemployment claims last week. News of the stimulus was partly responsible for that, but it’s also true that figures that translate to economic ruin and insecurity for millions can be great news for corporate America. Low unemployment before this most recent downturn created what’s known as a tight labor market, where companies are more likely to have to compete with one another to retain workers through higher wages and better working conditions. Three million unemployment claims—for Wall Street—means people will be willing to work for less.

Scandalized by the stimulus bill’s provision to give those out of work an extra $600 a month on top of regular unemployment payments, The Wall Street Journal editorial board wrote this week that “workers will now make at least $15 an hour (assuming a 40-hour workweek) and as much as $35 an hour in places like Massachusetts—for not working.” Who, they wondered, would apply for a job in a Walmart or Amazon fulfillment center in such conditions? In a time of pandemic—when going to work can be a death sentence either for oneself, a loved one, or a total stranger—it was a striking statement of priorities. Normally, bosses prefer workers hungry, desperate, and obedient. Amid an outbreak, perhaps they don’t mind if they’re dead, so long as there are a few more at the ready to replace them?

In 2010, then–Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein defended lush executive bonuses handed out in the wake of a crash that left millions homeless and unemployed thanks to a crisis these executives had helped engineer. “The people of Goldman Sachs,” he claimed, “are among the most productive in the world,” as evidenced by their “net income generated per head” doing “God’s work.” As Covid-19 sets in, it’s been health care workers, grocery store shelf stockers, and delivery workers who have kept the world going—many of them earning barely more than minimum wage. It wouldn’t make much of a difference to most people if high-frequency speculative trading shut down for a few days. Blankfein, by contrast, might not last long without teams of workers attending to his every need, whether he’s in Bridgehampton or the Upper West Side. And there won’t be an interest rate low enough to drain his lungs if he catches the coronavirus and there aren’t health care workers around to help him.