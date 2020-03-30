Don’t Worry About Supermarket Shelves. Worry About Farmers.

For longtime central Michigan farmer Bob Thompson, the coronavirus comes at a particularly bad time. “It has been a tumultuous period these four or five years in agriculture. It has pushed many smaller farmers to the brink of bankruptcy,” he told me. “I fear that it’s going to be considered the last nail in the coffin ... it will be the straw that broke the camel’s back.”



The ongoing coronavirus epidemic has shifted American markets, changed typical spending patterns and closed international borders. While industry experts promise it has not led to a food shortage in the United States—despite the empty supermarket shelves—it is adding a lot of uncertainty to the food and farming industries, and could tee-up a long-term crisis down the line.

“Clearly, not knowing is hard to take: not knowing whether or not you’re going to have a market for a crop and not knowing the extent of this virus and the resulting economic impact across the board,” said Thomspon, who is head of the Michigan Farmers Union. “They say the stock market doesn’t like uncertainty. Farmers don’t like it either.”



Like the seasons, the agriculture industry runs on a set schedule. Crops are typically planted in the spring, picked in the summer, and then sold to distributors or local retailers, from which food eventually gets to your plate. But signs are emerging that the coronavirus could cause a substantial disruption to this process, starting with getting crops out of the field.