A Tale of Two Stimulus Packages

As Congress rushed to pass a $2.2 trillion stimulus package last week, many in the press could only marvel. Not only was the size of the bill itself unprecedented—dwarfing 2009’s $831 billion stimulus to combat the Great Recession—the level of cooperation was, as well. Prone to endless laments of the lack of comity in Congress, the D.C. press corps applauded the display of unity in Washington. This “kind of bipartisan agreement for any actual legislation, let alone something this massive and complicated, is unprecedented in modern Senate history,” wrote The Washington Post’s Amber Phillips after the Senate voted 96–0 to approve the bill, which emerged, in The New York Times’ Carl Hulse’s words, “despite a toxic dynamic between the two parties.”

But the most remarkable aspect of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act was the consensus on government spending on display. The subject line of Thursday’s Politico’s Playbook PM newsletter: “Congress learns to love spending again.” Its authors noted that $2 trillion may, “in retrospect, look like a drop in the bucket for a Washington that’s suddenly eager to approve gobs of new spending.” The Washington Post’s Philip Rucker wondered how the Republican Party, which had spent the Obama years railing about the need to trim the deficit and the debt, had come to embrace big spending. Trump, one White House aide told Rucker, “doesn’t give a [expletive]” about the national debt. “It’s all about the markets and the economy for him. It’s all about the jobs numbers.”



The Sunday shows featured only a couple of passing references to the deficit and the debt. Maybe, as Richard Nixon supposedly told Milton Friedman in 1971, we really are all Keynesians now—the media, at the very least, seems to think so.



But to imagine that there is a new bipartisan consensus on spending is remarkably naïve. A look back at coverage of the Obama stimulus—which, it should be noted, followed eight years of tax cuts and trillions of dollars in wartime spending under George W. Bush—showcases how Republicans respond to big spending under Democratic presidents. It also points to how a GOP Congress will respond to spending requests under a hypothetical Democratic presidency in 2021. If the mainstream media is smart, it will by then have learned the lessons of the 2020 stimulus. But it isn’t, so it probably won’t.

