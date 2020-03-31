Welcome to the Zoom Party

Surprisingly, the very tools that endear videoconferencing to managers also make them work for parties. As a friend pointed out to me, only one person can talk at a time on a video call, which tunes the conversational frequency to something closer to dinner party than bar-shouting. Another friend reports that her Zoom book group was the first time she had achieved full distraction from the pandemic since isolation began.

Yet another friend told me that she likes how “you aren’t expected to be too involved.” At the virtual dance party, for example, one of our number sat quietly, painting, while another secretly played solitaire. This represents a marked reduction in the engagement level usually required to formally hang out with somebody, and perhaps that is progress of a kind.

Having only used Zoom for work meetings, I had associated the group visual call with the performance of duty or obligation. I also had long-standing negative associations with the little rectangle with myself in it, the one that lurks down at the corner of the screen and summons me, over and over, to witness my tiny self imprisoned in a tiny box. It seemed like the opposite of all that was good about the internet, then: anonymity, boundlessness.