Welcome to the Zoom Party

In 2011, a New York Times piece announced the rise of videoconferencing. Skype had been around since 2003, but Microsoft had just bought the company and a “critical mass” of businesses was starting to host meetings virtually. The article quoted a psychiatrist named Thomas Lewis warning of our oncoming isolation: “The more communications channels to the world in our living room, the less likely we are to leave the living room.” It has turned out, of course, the other way around.

Against the dramatic backdrop of global pandemic, a new medium waltzes to ascendancy: the multi-person video chat. Be it in Zoom or Houseparty or Google Hangout, on smartphone or laptop or tablet, the virtual social event has brought succor to a lot of lonely people.

Surprisingly, the very tools that endear videoconferencing to managers also make them work for parties. As a friend pointed out to me, only one person can talk at a time on a video call, which tunes the conversational frequency to something closer to dinner party than bar-shouting. Another friend reports that her Zoom book group was the first time she had achieved full distraction from the pandemic since isolation began.

Yet another friend told me that she likes how “you aren’t expected to be too involved.” At the virtual dance party, for example, one of our number sat quietly, painting, while another secretly played solitaire. This represents a marked reduction in the engagement level usually required to formally hang out with somebody, and perhaps that is progress of a kind.