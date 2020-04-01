Woody Allen’s Memoir Is Shrouded in Secrecy. Why?

It takes a long time to make a book. Publishers generally trumpet projects upon the acquisition of a manuscript or the signing of a deal. So when on March 2 of this year, Grand Central Publishing, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, announced that it would publish Apropos of Nothing, a memoir by Woody Allen, on April 7, the news was met with surprise—the equivalent of a midnight album drop in the staid world of books.

Grand Central provided few details, creating, rather than dispelling, an air of mystery: The book would speak for itself, when it arrived. A spokesman confirmed that the house had acquired the manuscript a full year earlier, in March 2019. In May 2019, the New York Times reported that Allen had been shopping a book; the paper could not confirm that a deal had been made but acknowledged, “If one has, it has been kept tightly under wraps.” So it would seem.

The reticence may have been because of the unusual terms of the sale. Two editors at publishing houses that had considered the manuscript told me that Allen offered the book for no advance (a payment against future royalties that is standard in the business) in exchange for full authorial control. This, too, was unusual for the publishing industry, even if Allen is known for demanding the final cut on his films.

Hachette will not confirm whether Grand Central agreed to these terms when signing up Allen’s book. At least one publisher I spoke to passed on the project not out of moral objection, but because the staff felt more work was needed on the manuscript. (I agree, but more on that later.) Publishers typically gauge a project’s merits with a profit and loss statement—production costs weighed against a guess for how the thing might sell. Allen’s book would have required a different calculus; the exchange of a publisher’s imprimatur for the vision of an auteur.