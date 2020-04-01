Woody Allen’s Memoir Is Shrouded in Secrecy. Why?

The reticence may have been because of the unusual terms of the sale. Two editors at publishing houses that had considered the manuscript told me that Allen offered the book for no advance (a payment against future royalties that is standard in the business) in exchange for full authorial control. This, too, was unusual for the publishing industry, even if Allen is known for demanding the final cut on his films.

Hachette will not confirm whether Grand Central agreed to these terms when signing up Allen’s book. At least one publisher I spoke to passed on the project, not out of moral objection but because the staff felt more work was needed on the manuscript. (I agree, but more on that later.) Publishers typically gauge a project’s merits with a profit and loss statement—production costs weighed against a guess for how the thing might sell. Allen’s book would have required a different calculus; the exchange of a publisher’s imprimatur for the vision of an auteur.

The risk Allen’s book poses, of course, stems from the fact that he is a controversial figure. His daughter, Dylan, has accused him of sexual abuse; he left his long-time partner, Mia Farrow, and began a romance with her daughter, Soon-Yi Previn, now his wife. It is a complicated and salacious story. Some consider Allen a genius; others persona non grata; others still, a monster.

