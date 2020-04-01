Go for the Jugular, Joe Biden

One of the most vociferous proponents of this view was, of course, Joe Biden, who began his campaign stridently linking Trump to white supremacy and the killing of Heather Heyer in Charlottesville. And although he’s offered meaningful and substantive jabs at the administration’s management of the coronavirus crisis, the approach Biden has taken against Trump in recent weeks—in the middle of one of what may well be Trump’s deadliest and most consequential failure—represents a noticeable shift away from high rhetoric about “the soul of the nation” towards constructive feedback. “I have not been criticizing the president,” he said on The View last week. “But I’ve been pointing out where there is disagreement on how to proceed.”

The comments from the Biden adviser who spoke to Lizza suggests that shift has been animated by a wariness of falling on the wrong side of what’s often called a “rally around the flag effect”—the tendency for voters to support leaders, or at least give them the benefit of the doubt, in times of crisis. Polls do suggest this is happening for Trump. Gallup’s latest figures show Trump at a 49 percent approval rating, a tie with the highest ratings he’s reached over the course of his presidency. And multiple polls also show a majority of voters specifically approve of of the way he has handled the coronavirus crisis.

But there are important caveats here that should inform the Biden campaign’s strategy. Although Trump’s approval rating has spiked, that increase has been far smaller than the boost other world leaders dealing with the crisis have enjoyed, a reminder that Trump remains a deeply polarizing figure with a firm ceiling in public support. Additionally, the number of Americans who approve of the administration’s handling of the virus is being elevated by Democrats. In a Monmouth poll released last week, for instance, almost 20 percent of Democrats believed Trump has done a good job, thus far, at managing the crisis. It’s entirely possible, likely even, that Trump’s numbers will deflate as the national situation worsens. But Biden gains little by pulling punches now. Voters might be more likely to think Trump is doing a good job if they are told by the press that other voters believe this to be true. Biden can diminish that risk by being more aggressive in his characterizations of the consequences of Trump’s poor leadership and getting voters within the party he now functionally leads in line on the matter.

This might also bolster enthusiasm within the party for his campaign. One of the remarkable things about Biden’s candidacy is that while he’s been chosen by Democratic voters because beating Trump is a high priority for most, relatively few Democratic voters seem particularly excited about watching him do so. That won’t change if Biden is offering Trump more prescriptions than broadsides. As for the risk that Biden might alienate Trump supporters he’d like to win over with his criticisms, the deeper risk is that Biden fails to condemn Trump strongly enough for those voters to perceive a real reason to abandon him. The kind of authority Biden is trying to project isn’t necessarily the kind of authority they’re likely to respect–they chose Trump over a candidate offering the impression of measured competence in 2016, and they may well do so again in November.