Germany Gets It

British prime minister Boris Johnson has likewise called the virus an “enemy” to be beaten and styled his ministry an emergency “wartime government.” He has informed Britons that “each and every one of us is directly enlisted.” But at the center of his wartime pandemic rhetoric lies, specifically, the spirit of the Blitz: the grit shown by British soldiers and civilians in 1940 as they fought a lonesome war against the Third Reich. It is language to justify deprivation and demand sacrifice. British health secretary Matt Hancock reminded voters that their forebears, “despite the pounding every night, the rationing, the loss of life [had] pulled together in one gigantic national effort. Today our generation is facing its own test, fighting a very real and new disease.” The wrinkle, of course, is that Brexiteers like Johnson favored this vocabulary long before coronavirus surfaced. One wonders how much more resonant it would seem today had they kept their rhetorical powder dry.

The use of wartime rhetoric to galvanize democratic publics has two critical implications. First, it demands that individuals make sacrifices not for each other, as fellow citizens and subjects of care, but for the nation. Second, military language is a language of necessity. The vocabulary of drafting and enlistment presents stark realities and few options. “Believe me,” Macron explained, “this effort that I demand of you: I know that it is unprecedented, but circumstances compel us.” It is difficult to listen to the words of Johnson or Macron and feel all that politically empowered.

There’s an American plague rhetoric, too—though characteristically of Donald Trump, it’s at once dully literal and maddeningly vague. The longstanding narrative of American exceptionalism heals all wounds for this president. “No nation is more prepared or more equipped to face down this crisis,” he said on March 13. “As you know, we are rated number one in the world.” During his own televised address, he assured Americans that no other country was “more prepared or more resilient than the United States. We have the best economy, the most advanced healthcare, and the most talented doctors, scientists, and researchers anywhere in the world.” Should this be insufficient balm, Trump hawks American entrepreneurial spirit in its most distilled form. Namechecking big corporations and promising miracle cures, he celebrates private-sector solutions and the nation’s “unbelievable innovators” while asking little of everyone else, including himself. “Relax,” he has commented. “We’re doing great.” In the language of this White House, which trades heavily on national achievements long past, Americans are bound by ties not of citizenship but of capital.

Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister, has been briefing the country daily from outside his home, where he has been self-isolating. Trudeau has mostly not framed response to the coronavirus as a military operation. But neither has he demanded much work of democratic citizenship. He has rather tried to nourish warm feelings of national solidarity and care. On March 16, he told Canadians living and traveling abroad that it was “time for you to come home.” Trudeau has relied on the first-person plural to celebrate small acts of kindness and to elevate a nationalism of neighborliness. “The strength of our country is our capacity to come together and care for each other, especially in times of need,” he said. “So call your friends. Check in with your family. Think of your community.… Because that is what Canadians do in difficult times. We pull together and we look after each other.” Trudeau has justified the government’s public health restrictions and stimulus plans the same way. To the extent the country successfully handles the pandemic, he is arguing, it will be not as a democratic family but as a national one, motivated by patriotic virtues and loyalties.