The Emerging Right-Wing Vision of Constitutional Authoritarianism

Accordingly, when Vermeule writes about using the Constitution to promote the “common good,” he means integrating Catholic social and moral doctrine—or at least his interpretation of it—into our secular constitutional law. What sets Vermeule apart from not only most Americans, but even most American Catholics, is his eagerness to impose these views upon others by force. “Just authority in rulers can be exercised for the good of subjects, if necessary even against the subjects’ own perceptions of what is best for them—perceptions that may change over time anyway, as the law teaches, habituates, and re-forms them,” he explains.

Vermeule is something of a newcomer to all of this. By his own account, he drifted in and out of the Episcopalian tradition in which he was raised before converting to Catholicism in 2016. “I put little stock or hope or faith in law,” he said in an interview about his religious views at the time. “It is a tool that may be put to good uses or bad. In the long run it will be no better than the polity and culture in which it is embedded. If that culture sours and curdles, so will the law; indeed that process is well underway and its tempo is accelerating. Our hope lies elsewhere.” Other post-liberals on the right, such as Sohrab Ahmari, have experienced similarly galvanizing changes after conversion.

By the mid-twentieth century, the Catholic Church largely reconciled itself to liberal democracy, especially when faced with the communist alternative to the East. For Vermeule, however, it is always 1793 and France’s ultra-revolutionaries are always at the gates. He often describes liberalism as a religion unto itself, with ”its own cruel sacraments—especially the shaming and, where possible, legal punishment of the intolerant or illiberal—and its own liturgy, the Festival of Reason, the ever-repeated overcoming of the darkness of reaction.” The unsubtle implication is that liberalism and Christianity, or at least the Catholic form of it, are bitter and irreconcilable foes.

This is a familiar shtick for Vermeule: to argue that liberals are what they claim to oppose. In his eyes, liberalism’s boundaries on acceptable political views are no different than the authoritarianism that its adherents claim to oppose. Liberals’ unwillingness to tolerate what they perceive as intolerance is proof that their claims of tolerance are a sham. “Liberalism’s dilemma is that its anti-authoritarian ethos of belief, its compulsion to celebrate the overcoming of political rule, is ultimately inconsistent with its own claim to rule,” he told an audience at Notre Dame University in 2019. It is a flawed conception of liberalism that does not survive a brush with Karl Popper.