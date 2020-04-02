Learning to Love the Mask

So strapping on the mask has joined the other routines—social distancing, video-chatting, homeschooling, constant hand-washing, constant cooking—that have quickly made the old contours of everyday life a distant memory. I make a near-daily journey to a cramped neighborhood grocery store in Brooklyn, which increasingly feels like some irradiated zone hostile to life that I must negotiate as speedily as possible, like the poor volunteer who ventures alone outside the safety of the spaceship, where the alien awaits, to make a vital repair. On these fraught journeys, I wear the mask, a standard disposable from China bought from a bodega that had a box of the things under the counter. It takes a little getting used to, this humid tent over my nose and lips that seeps fog onto my glasses. But the greatest adjustment, the greatest surprise, is how good it feels to wear it—mentally, emotionally, spiritually even.

There is the sense of security that the mask provides, the extra layer against the microbes that lie in ambush on every surface and in every puff of breath. But that is not what I mean. What I mean is that I can lock eyes with the masked guy at the store stacking coffee and beans on the shelves, a stone in a river of possibly infected people swirling around him all day long, and we can silently communicate that we at least have both taken precautions to take care of one another. What it means is that though I cannot smile at the passerby who is standing six feet away from me on the sidewalk, cannot reassure her that I don’t see her merely as a potential hazard to me and mine, cannot convey that I still remember the niceties that kept the old civilization together, I can reassure her that there is at least a paper-thin barrier between the possibly deadly disease that I, like everyone else, am possibly carrying within me.

It is an unfamiliar sensation: to subsume what makes me an individual, to wipe him out, in the interest of the whole. It is no small thing, to be faceless. The face is where the individual meets the world. It is the window where we expose our deepest feelings, no matter how hard we try to hide them; where we read how others think and feel; where we see ourselves reflected in society’s mirror, and thus learn how to behave, how to make jokes, how to fit in.

As such, perhaps the fad for masks will be short-lived, unsuitable as they are to the Western way of life. Michael Brendan Dougherty, a friend and former colleague, wrote in National Review that “mask-wearing cannot become a ‘regular’ feature of life in the West. People will tolerate them for a short while, but quickly feel that masks are ridiculous, menacing, or an imposition on life, then conclude they must be temporary.” When the pandemic has been contained, this line of thinking goes, we’ll put the masks away and hold our bare faces to the sun, unafraid.