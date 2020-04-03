The States Are Stepping Up

The states are turning into real-life laboratories, conducting 50 different experiments in how to halt a pandemic. Andrew Cuomo of New York has won accolades for his on-point daily press briefings. In Kentucky, Andy Beshear has reassigned state employees to work at food banks. Pritzker has launched a state website that matches healthy residents with opportunities to help their neighbors. And David Ige of Hawaii threatened those who leave their homes before April 30 with a year in jail. (Other states have been less aggressive about social distancing; in Arizona, Republican Governor Doug Ducey stepped in to make sure golf courses could stay open during the crisis.)

In that sense, and maybe that sense alone, the coronavirus response represented political business as usual. The Trump presidency as a whole has accelerated a long-standing trend of state officials taking action while dysfunction in Washington grinds the legislative machinery of Congress to a halt.

Even before the coronavirus hit the United States, states were a liberal fail-safe in times of GOP control. Name the issue—gun safety, voting rights, marijuana legalization, data privacy—and states have taken real action. In March, Colorado abolished the death penalty. That same month, Governor Kate Brown of Oregon signed an executive order launching one of the most ambitious carbon reduction plans in the country. Virginia raised the minimum wage, ratified the Equal Rights Amendment, and repealed the intrusive requirement that women seeking abortion undergo an ultrasound first, all in 60 days. Such hyperactivity is nothing new; over the past decade, states have far surpassed Washington as policymaking venues. But many of the victories have been on the Republican side. Now, thanks to growing Democratic numbers at the state level, liberals are at last fulfilling lengthy wish lists that members of Congress can only dream of.