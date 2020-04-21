The Exclusivity Economy

The changing shape of things in Yankee Stadium and Disney World finds more damning echoes in other areas of American life. Following the guidance of a prominent libertarian foundation, more than 40 U.S. cities have imposed the logic of the free market on highways; in Houston and Dallas, for instance, individual drivers can pay to enter faster car pool lanes, buying speed and time as those who can’t afford the additional tolls creep through traffic. In a similar vein, Schwartz bristles at the “pay to play” schemes that increasingly govern youth sports. Cash-strapped school districts demand that families pay thousands of dollars to keep their children on school teams. As a result, participation in youth sports is increasingly determined not by enthusiasm or ability, but by the relative wealth of one’s parents. Just as obscene as pay to play is “pay to stay”; for $110 per night, wealthier convicted criminals can reside in more comfortable, safer jails, separate from the general body of inmates, guarded by gentler wardens who don’t resort to shouting or worse.

One of the more disconcerting developments that Schwartz details is the growth of concierge medicine. He profiles a private medical practice in San Francisco imaginatively called Private Medical. It charges its clients—many from the city’s tech sector—up to six-figure yearly fees to manage the health care of their families, with services from routine checkups to referrals to top doctors. Concierge practices like Private Medical help the superrich circumvent the habitual—and sometimes fatal—frustrations and inconveniences of the U.S. health care system. Between 2009 and 2017, average wait times to see primary care physicians went up from 20 days to 29 days; in the case of certain types of specialists, that wait time has doubled in the last decade. Jordan Shlain, the founder of Private Medical, describes American health care to Schwartz as “a broken system”; as a memento from an earlier time in his career, Shlain keeps a reimbursement check from an insurance company that he billed $350 but from which he only received 70 cents. Exhausted by having to deal with the bureaucracy of insurance companies and by the grueling pace of work (cycling through patients in 15-minute appointments), Shlain set up his more exclusive practice. For a substantial fee, he can get his clients immediate access to the most sought-after doctors in the country and to the most promising clinical trials. While standards of care deteriorate for the general public, a parallel system emerges for the richest. In concierge medicine—and in other areas like college education, where elite coaching immensely improves the odds of admission into the Ivy League—Schwartz sees the stark ramifications of an economy skewed toward wealthy Americans, who “can essentially live a different life in the same country.”

The Velvet Rope Economy is unrelenting in its assault on the facade of the country’s meritocratic order. But the book has a harder time showing what is new about much of this. The wealthy were perfectly capable of separating themselves from the masses throughout the nineteenth century and for much of the twentieth. Schwartz acknowledges, in a section exploring segmentation on cruise ships, that the Titanic was far more rigidly hierarchical than any ship today. He accepts that the wealthy have long had access to better medical care, to private rooms in hospitals, and to the most admired doctors. But a note of nostalgia seeps through his analysis, as he harks back to an ill-defined age when American life was not as stratified, when the private sector worked in greater harmony with the public interest.