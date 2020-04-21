The Exclusivity Economy

If you can make it in New York, the cliché goes, you can make it anywhere. But there’s making and then there’s making it. A recent feature in Eater identified a trend in the habits of a sliver of New Yorkers: the increasing use of “private dining” venues accessible only to the wealthiest and most networked people in the city. These sanctums for the hungry elite often sit steps away from the watering holes of the mere bourgeoisie; above the cavernous Tavern restaurant in Hudson Yards, for example, are secret dining rooms upholstered in leather and designed to conjure the atmosphere of a country club. Anyone can eat downstairs at Tavern, but access to the private rooms costs $7,500 a year in dues and a $15,000 initiation fee. Meanwhile, new restaurants with big-name chefs are opening as amenities in luxury condo buildings throughout the city, with reservations available only to residents and their guests. “People who have resources,” a restaurant consultant sagely explained to Eater, “would like to spend more time together with people who have resources.”



THE VELVET ROPE ECONOMY: HOW INEQUALITY BECAME BIG BUSINESS By Nelson D. Schwartz Doubleday, 352 pp., $27.95

That blunt truism—that the very wealthy would rather be around the very wealthy, thank you very much—rises to the pitch of cataclysmic moral failure in the work of the New York Times business reporter Nelson D. Schwartz. In The Velvet Rope Economy: How Inequality Became Big Business, Schwartz catalogs the many ways the U.S. economy has grown more segmented, with the rich leading lives increasingly remote from the rest of society. For the wealthy, “everyday existence is a smooth glide, in which life’s inevitable bumps and challenges … are softened by unparalleled access and attention.” For those on the other side of what Schwartz calls the “velvet rope”—the proliferating barriers that separate the rich from middle-class, working-class, and poor Americans—“there are fewer and fewer shock absorbers to offset life’s inevitable blows.” Schwartz explores the dizzying number of areas in which growing inequality defines the day-to-day functioning of the U.S. economy, from cruise ships to hospitals, amusement parks to college education, Little League soccer to firefighting. What these changes augur, in his view, is the crystallization of a caste system in the United States and the birth of a new aristocracy.

He’s hardly the first to discern this. At least since the brief eruption of the Occupy Wall Street movement in 2011, economic inequality has loomed large in many American political conversations. The presidential campaigns of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren routinely inveighed against “the one percent” and lamented the long stagnation of working-class wages. The statistics are familiar. The top one percent owns more wealth than the entire middle class. Two in five Americans can’t scrape together $400 in the event of an emergency. Schwartz’s book has the virtue of making inequality less the measure of income disparity and hypothetical figures, and more the matter of lived outcomes. In his reporting, he brings to bear everything from the byzantine hierarchies of airline boarding groups to the vagaries of ticket pricing at new sports stadiums to reflect a single reality: Free-market forces are restructuring the economy to provide more services and perks for those who can afford them, while constricting whatever remains for everybody else.

On a recent American Airlines flight between New York and the Caribbean, I discovered that the airline divided passengers into no fewer than nine boarding groups—an intricate taxonomy that doesn’t even include the most exclusive ranks of elite fliers. Regular travelers don’t get summoned till about zone five or six. Occupying too low a rung on the ladder has consequences (being forced to check your hand luggage, for instance, and delayed boarding) and makes the often unpleasant trial of flying even more inconvenient.