The Enduring Delusion of a Chastened Trump

There are extenuating circumstances here, of course. Vanity Fair reported that a New York real estate peer of Trump’s is in a coma as a result of Covid-19, which, given Trump’s lifelong struggles with object permanence, is the sort of thing that would shake him more than the deaths of a quarter-million strangers; a former West Wing official also confided that “the polling sucked...they don’t expect to win states that are getting blown to pieces with coronavirus.” Trump likes to believe that he’s capable of turning this sort of thing on and off—“to trigger praise from a typically adversarial press simply by acting ‘nice,’” as The Daily Beast had it—but it is always a better bet, when encountering a somber Trump, to presume that he’s pouting over a real or perceived offense against himself than that he is troubled by the crushing responsibilities of his job. Anyone who knows the slightest thing about Donald Trump—and they are all truly the slightest things—knows that, for him, there is always only one type of suffering, and one person’s suffering, that he is capable of caring about.



It is also a good bet that Trump’s new seriousness will not grow old. Reporters like Lipton or Sherman will describe a fresh outbreak as and when it happens; pundits a rung higher will credulously Put It All In Perspective and speculate as to whether this marks an important change in a man who shows no indication of having changed his mind about anything at all since, let’s say, 1983. Even Trump’s likely opponent in November seems incapable of letting go of the idea that Trump might somehow flip the Become President switch. “We should be making those masks, moving on those ventilators,” Joe Biden said to MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace on March 25. “We can do that. Why doesn’t he just act like a president?”



This aimless search for something to revere is not terribly useful even during circumstances less harrowing than these. But, in circumstances as harrowing as these, it is all so spectacularly useless—either so preposterously gullible or so criminally arch—that it scans as an insult. Trump is not a subtle performer, or really capable of expressing anything but whatever urge or anxiety is currently troubling his damp and roiling essence. As a result, it does not take an expert to detect a change in Trump’s tone anymore than it takes some sort of interpretive expertise to tell if, say, a whining beagle would like to be fed. But it apparently does take an expert to take that change seriously.

The Ryan that Trump was talking about back in 2017 was a 36-year-old Navy SEAL named Ryan Owens, who had been killed during a brutally botched raid in Yemen staged just days into Trump’s administration. The decision to go ahead with that mission, which produced neither the Al Qaeda leaders that Mattis had hoped for nor what the military internally deemed “any significant intelligence,” was made by Trump’s national security team over dinner, and without consulting the State Department. NBC News drily noted that this was “a departure from common practice in past administrations of both parties.” This was long enough ago that Gen. Michael Flynn, then Trump’s national security adviser and now a federal inmate, played a crucial role in the decision to go ahead with the raid, which he reportedly deemed a “game changer.” Owens was killed during the first five minutes of a firefight in which the SEALs were instantly at a disadvantage. A military aircraft crashed and then had to be destroyed by another military aircraft. The SEALs killed 16 civilians, 10 of them under the age of 13.

