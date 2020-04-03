The Enduring Delusion of a Chastened Trump

By dialing back the Bannon-scented comic-book-villain dada of his inaugural address, Trump managed to spin the first of his many tossed-off executive cock-ups into the media praise he craves above all other things. He cleared the low and lazy bar of Appearing Presidential by appearing, if only briefly, not to care about the actual human cost of his whim-tossed laziness but to appreciate the grand seriousness of it all. In the context of televised presidential performances, Trump’s standard-issue posture of executive indifference is understood by all sides to be an “all in the game” thing that’s as fundamentally unmanageable as the weather. It’s the latter simulation of gravitas—projecting some Olympian appreciation of the somber significance of it all—that our political media has decided a president does.



Even that, though, is not something that comes naturally to Trump, both because he can’t quite feel any of the concern he’s supposed to presidentially evince and because his all-devouring narcissism guarantees he’ll always be more put out by the obligation to try than he would be troubled by whatever thing he might otherwise be supposed to care about. Trump’s careening and chaotic approach to the world has not been tempered or focused or in any way changed as a result of him assuming the highest office in the land. If there is any true and essential thing about Trump beyond his reflexive cruelty and wild avarice, it is that there is nothing in the world, government epidemiologists very much included, that could or would ever cause him to change. To change, or grow, or even learn something new would to some extent be an admission of defeat for someone who lives so deliriously, delusionally in the moment.



Trump’s bizarre, blustering approach during the first months of the coronavirus crisis was not so much tactical as it was instinctual.

Trump’s bizarre, blustering approach during the first months of the coronavirus crisis was not so much tactical as it was instinctual—the decision to bloviate and lie and pick weird fights all day long in hopes of Making the Numbers Go Up—and to do that every single day, was less a decision than it was simply Trump doing the only thing he knows how to do. In the same way, his unwillingness to direct ventilators or personal protective equipment toward states that don’t yet need them reflects his lifelong incapacity to understand the relationship between things done today and things that happen tomorrow. He has always lived in a sort of weightless suspension between his last lie and his next one. He’s focused on nothing more than whatever is in front of him at that moment, inhabiting no identifiable reality but the one blurring in front of his nose. Trump understands the scope of his job, and it seems likely that this is what appeals to him about it. But it’s fundamentally not in him to grasp the scale of it.