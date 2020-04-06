On Being White and Broke in America

The term “white working class” itself is a political fiction meant to carve out white workers as an exception to the strains and stresses of working-class experience, permitting certain self-appointed defenders of their alleged cultural birthright to pretend that their needs and concerns are somehow distinct from those of other workers. Jolie cuts through the noise by referring to herself and her family as “white trash”—another phrase with a complex and visceral political history. That history was brilliantly elucidated in 2016 in Nancy Isenberg’s White Trash: The 400-Year Untold History of Class in America, before the media elite and a newly influential white nationalist pundit class alike seized upon the rhetoric of white working-class exclusion as a rationale for Donald Trump’s bogus calling card as a populist political leader. Jolie adopts Dolly Parton as her muse as she finds gradual recognition within Cleveland’s queer femme community; she describes this particular state of trashiness as a rejection of respectability, a beautiful sort of grotesquerie that is “overabundant in everything but cash.” She pays tribute to the big hair and loud voices of the women who raised her, and to her own defiant penchant for spangles and high heels. Her use of “white trash”—like the kindred adoption of “queer” in LGBTQ+ activist circles—is a reclamation of identity through a term long employed as a stigma, even if it may potentially provoke some outrage from within the broader community she’s describing.

The stories of the white working class and those of other folks living in poverty don’t always overlap, but oftentimes—and especially in this cruel country—they are one and the same. Writers like Jolie make the universal quality of such struggles resonate powerfully for their readers by describing how rapidly a brief respite of comfort can plunge into hopeless despair. As she recounts it, her sense of well-being as she came of age depended entirely upon the dates on the calendar between her family’s last paycheck and next rent payment—and could evaporate entirely in the wake of an unexpected financial hit. Jolie, describing a lecture she gave on the spatial and temporal nature of class to her own students at the University of Minnesota, writes, “My mom lives in a trailer in Ohio now, she’s on welfare, but a long time she wasn’t, but before that we were.” She continues, “My grandparents were fine though. And so that’s one reason I’m here—because for a period we had enough money to not be on welfare, and because when my mom didn’t have the money, my grandparents gave me a $500 check to reserve a dorm room.”

Jolie’s saga of hard-won personal reclamation is of a piece with the other recent memoirs by white working-class writers finding a perch, and a voice, for themselves in a social order designed to render them invisible and unheard. Linda Tirado, a proudly foul-mouthed writer and political activist who wrote her 2014 poor person’s polemic, Hand to Mouth: Living in Bootstrap America, after an essay she wrote called “Why I Make Terrible Decisions, or, Poverty Thoughts” went massively viral in 2013. In her book, Tirado breaks down myths and questions about the realities of living in poverty and working multiple low-wage jobs to scrape by. Sizing up her own pariah status in a culture fetishizing upward mobility and professional-managerial success, she is understandably pissed off about all of it—the cockroaches, the fatigue, the glib judgments of her character based on small signifiers of class belonging, such as the “bad teeth” that hinder her job opportunities in a society that expects women to look shiny and perfect 24/7. Her writing is personal, and she pulls no punches (though one gets the impression she’s doled out a few). As she wrote then, “If the average rich person had to walk around for a day wearing a polyester work uniform, they’d need a Xanax. Poverty, or poor, or working class—whatever level of not enough you’re at—you feel it in a million tiny ways. Sometimes it’s the condescension; sometimes it’s that you’re itchy.”

In contrast, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive, Stephanie Land’s riveting, often heartbreaking 2019 account of her time as a house cleaner, offsets the drudgery with small rays of hope. There’s even a happy ending—a luxury that so few working-class people ever get to enjoy without scraping their fingers down to the bone. (Though even then, the book’s closing moment of uplift seems uncertain and provisional.) Like Jolie, Land finds herself navigating complicated, unfulfilling dead-end relationships with men who care little about her inner life. When one such relationship results in a pregnancy and, later, a daughter, Land’s world shrinks, and her top priority becomes the struggle to keep her child safe, no matter how much government red tape she has to scissor through or how many filthy toilets she has to scrub. Once again, survival is the goal; the happy ending is a footnote.