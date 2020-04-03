A Death Toll That Cannot Be Forgotten

War is always the natural metaphor because war is the only kind of existential threat comprehensible to the public mind.

Belatedly, Trump is now trying to rustle the skeptics into a different frame of mind. He’s calling himself a wartime president. Even his critics have utilized this frame, evaluating him on how well or how poorly he’s managed to put the nation on a war footing against the virus. War is always the natural metaphor because war is the only kind of existential threat comprehensible to the public mind. As climate activists have learned, there is great rhetorical power in framing diffuse, complex problems and systemic failures in these terms. A pandemic and the dynamics underpinning climate change are categorically different kinds of threats than those signaled by a Pearl Harbor or a 9/11. But this is the way you get the public’s attention. In this particular case, the war metaphor has both elevated the president’s stature, however briefly, in the eyes of American voters and extended further the extraordinary amount of respectful deference already granted him by certain members of the press, who noted his shift to a more presidential register in recent days.

It was reported this week that the Biden campaign is setting up a call with the White House to offer Trump more pointers on how he might better manage the crisis. On Thursday, Biden explained his reasoning to attendees of a virtual fundraiser. “The president is the commander in chief,” he said. “He should act like a commander in chief now. He can in fact make the whole federal government function and help the states coordinate everything.” It’s unlikely that Biden would actually say anything to Trump that he doesn’t already know or isn’t being told. But the intent, on Biden’s part, seems clear. The pitch for a return to normalcy will not be as convincing if the campaign doesn’t have the normal, expected interactions with Trump—interactions that in themselves imply that Trump is a normal president.

As difficult as it is to remember now, all the energy expended by Democrats early in the administration—the days of safety pins and pussy hats—was spent to avoid exactly this, and one struggles to imagine how anyone back then would have accepted the state of things now: a political situation in which the president can concede 100,000 or more Americans will die on his watch without his resignation being seriously discussed. Whatever happens in November, Trump has won, even in what ought to be his darkest hour, at least a meaningful amount of acquiescence. And this, perhaps more than any other reason, is cause for pessimism about the aftermath of all this—a cause for suspicion that things will recover without being remade.