Could the Coronavirus End Jair Bolsonaro’s Presidency?

As state and local authorities attempt to ban all large gatherings, Bolsonaro has continued to undermine their efforts. On March 29, he visited a shopping mall and open-air market in Brasília to suggest that there was no danger. He has stepped in to keep churches open, deeming them “essential services,” despite their high risk of spreading contagion through mass assemblies. His “Brazil Cannot Stop” social media campaign urged people back to work—before a federal judge barred further promotion at the end of March. On Thursday, he suggested governors taking drastic measures against the virus lacked courage.

In an April 2 interview in which he sought to defend the blasé attitude of Brazil’s federal government in the face of rising international condemnation, foreign minister Ernesto Araújo feigned respect for the WHO while subtly downplaying its standing: “I think it is important that people bear this in mind, that the WHO is formed by its member states, and that the recommendations of its secretariat, headed by the director general (Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus), while certainly relevant, are not mandatory. Nor do I think that the Director-General himself presents them as mandatory, he does not intend to tell the countries exactly what the measures of each should be. It would be impossible for a body to have the capacity to determine measures for 200 different countries.” Araújo posited a lack of global consensus around containment strategies, asserting that “there does not seem to be a single approach. The approaches of each country are also changing daily, evolving in different ways. Everyone recognizes the seriousness of the challenge.” The quote neatly encapsulates the administration’s strategy so far: erring on the side of doing too little rather than too much, and, when questioned about this approach, exaggerating the uncertainty about how to stop the spread of the virus.

In addressing the pandemic, Bolsonaro’s government has drawn from the repertoire of dissimulation it has resorted to when facing prior public relations crises, whether over allegations of corruption or its apparent countenance of deforestation in the Amazon. To parry criticism from abroad, the administration calls it an attempt to undermine the legitimacy of a duly elected president. Domestically, he casts any attack as a boon to an opposition that, in reality, remains fragmented and unpopular. More than anything, Bolsonaro’s political fortunes have thrived on a diet of conspiracy theories and siege mentality. First, his party insisted that the moderate leftism of the PT, a party whose luminaries have been applauded by the likes of George W. Bush and Barack Obama, would inevitably and intentionally turn Latin America’s largest country into the Maduro’s Venezuela. On this point, Bolsonaro was supported by voters and voices from the center to the far right of the political spectrum. Then came the idea that foreign leaders and international organizations were playing up the damage caused by fires in the Amazon as a way of ultimately wresting the rainforest out of Brazilian hands. On this point, Bolsonaro also drew considerable if decidedly less support. Now, casting doubt on the propriety of WHO prescriptions, the government has found itself appealing solely to its most fervent base—Pentecostal pastors with megachurches in particular. The problem for Bolsonaro is clear: Covid-19 is not an abstract threat that can be invoked with little consequence and manipulated to fit immediate political needs. It is real, it is here, and it is killing people. His political strategy of diminishing returns, confronted with reality, appears on its last legs.

The most glaring evidence that Bolsonaro’s discursive strategy has hit a wall is the fact that governors who until recently were vocal supporters have refused to join his crusade against social distancing. The turning point came last month when the president, despite the risk of contagion, encouraged his supporters to take to the streets to strengthen his hand in ongoing negotiations over a tax reform bill, among other issues. Ronaldo Caiado, the conservative governor of Goiás who ran for president in 1989, turned up at one of these rallies. Caiado began his speech by presenting his anti-left credentials to enthusiastic applause from the crowd. He reiterated his support for the president, garnering even more cheers from the faithful. “But before anything else, I’m a doctor,” he declared, the crowd cooling as it became clear where Caiado was headed. In the end, boos rained down on him as he shouted for protestors to go home. By the end of the month, Caiado, an influential voice with deep ties to the powerful agricultural lobby, had broken with the president. The governor of São Paulo, João Doria, who rode the Bolsonaro wave to higher office in 2018, has also turned on him. “It’s not rational to make [public] health and peoples’ lives political, especially those who are poor and vulnerable,” Doria said, criticizing Bolsonaro for politicizing the crisis.