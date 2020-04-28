How Normal People Captures a Hyper-Aware Romance

In the three years since her first novel was published, the 29-year-old Irish writer Sally Rooney has been called variously “the Jane Austen of the precariat,” “Salinger for the Snapchat generation,” the author of “an Instagram status symbol.” These effusions tend to emphasize that she is young, she understands being online, and she can write extremely well about being young and understanding being online. As critics before me have noted, there is something diminishing in this assessment, an insinuation that because Rooney is not yet 30, there must be some secret to her prowess beyond sentence-level mastery; that she “gets the internet” and therefore has unlocked some hidden level of literary fame.

Rooney’s books are not really about email or social media, or anything so blatant as that. What she evokes is a life in which those things are so commonplace that no one really talks about them anymore. Her books—2017’s Conversations With Friends, followed by 2019’s Normal People—are more than anything about forging relationships in a world full of mediations and distractions, in which you are not only hyperaware of your own responses to stimuli but immediately distrustful of them, anticipating the world’s reactions almost at the same time that you metabolize your own. Her characters are overanalytical but succinct, able to condense an entire evening’s worth of emotional overload into a devastating text message. They are also deeply horny, being mostly teenagers and young college students, thrust into a bleak and terrifying world but still determined to find affection there.

The opening of Normal People conveys the heat-guided accuracy of Rooney’s larger project. Connell, a brawny, working-class high school senior living in the fictional town of Carricklea in Ireland, shows up after school at the tony home of Marianne, where his mother works as a housekeeper. Connell is simultaneously attracted to and repulsed by Marianne, a mousy classmate who is hated by everyone at school, not because she is rich but because she is the loner intellectual, defiantly uninterested in the typical high school pecking order. He stares at her as she licks a spoon of chocolate spread in her kitchen, and he thinks about the way his popular, athletic friends see her:

She wears ugly thick-soled flat shoes and doesn’t put makeup on her face. People have said she doesn’t shave her legs or anything. Connell once heard that she spilled chocolate ice cream on herself in the school lunchroom, and she went to the girls’ bathrooms and took her blouse off to wash it in the sink. That’s a popular story about her, everyone has heard it.

And yet, Connell likes Marianne. “He dreads being left alone with her like this,” Rooney writes, “but he also finds himself fantasizing about things he could say to impress her.” He finds himself in a maelstrom of peer pressure and reputation management, anticipating the potential outcomes of interacting with Marianne. He knows how things spread, how rumors start. But he is also beginning to attune himself to his own desires and trying to untangle them from the outside world.