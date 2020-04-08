Planned Parenthood Is the Real Star of Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Quiet gestures and prolonged silences are key to Never Rarely Sometimes Always, the third movie by Eliza Hittman (available to rent for an astonishing $19.99 via Amazon). Autumn works in a supermarket with her cousin and is unhappily pregnant. Beyond that, we know almost nothing about her. We simply tag along with Autumn and her sympathetic cousin Skylar (Talia Ryder) as they travel from Pennsylvania to New York City in search of an abortion not conditional upon parental consent.

The pair have nowhere to stay. Although New York by night is sometimes shockingly beautiful—they go to an arcade in Chinatown, bathed in flickering blue lights—the dangers they encounter are pedestrian and inevitable. A drunk guy in a suit with his shirt untucked slides his hand into his trousers on the otherwise empty subway they’re using as shelter. A college-aged young man begs and whines for them to join him at a “bar downtown.” To top it all off, at dawn, these trembling-lipped teenagers have to face down a horde of chanting Catholics outside Planned Parenthood’s door. It’s a three-day Odyssey with a Planned Parenthood appointment as its telos, and interludes on Greyhounds and subway platforms in between.

Hittman and her editor Scott Cummings (who is also her husband) are particular talents at the art of leaving things out. Autumn speaks very little, despite appearing in almost every shot. We get to know Autumn through her face and her actions, not her speech. Sometimes the camera locks so fixedly on Flanigan that it starts to make you feel boxed in, trapped.