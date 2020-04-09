I Tried to Get Tested for Coronavirus in a Major City. It Was a Maze of Dead Ends.

I FaceTimed her during that period. I was bedridden. I was sweating. I thought maybe I had pneumonia. I’ve never felt this sick before. Usually it’s the stomach flu, and it’s two to three days and I’m over it. But this was totally different. I’ve never sweated like that. She broke down on me when she saw me, and I broke down with her. She’s just being a mom, being concerned for me. I love her. She keeps up with me daily.

After the first five days, I started to feel better. My temperature started to go down. I started cleaning my apartment, started cooking. By the time day 13 arrived, more tests had come through, and that’s when the CDC relaxed its guidelines for testing, so more testing and labs were available. That Monday, I was alerted that the University of Utah’s lab was testing 1,500 people per day, so I felt this was a chance to see what I have. By that time, I still had a sensitive chest and the dry cough. I called in to the University of Utah, talked to the provider. I waited a long time to get through. Luckily the physician’s assistant gave me the order to get tested. I got screened that day. Same as the flu, they stick that Q-tip in your nose. And they were nervous because I had that order, but they were just looking at me because my symptoms had largely subsided. But I had my order. Give me the test. I did the drive-through, the whole protocol. At the end of it, I tested positive for Covid-19.

I’ve been drinking sage. And while my family never came up, I know that they prayed for me and had ceremony. I really appreciate that and love that they cared for me in that spiritual realm. I’m privileged to come from that knowledge system.