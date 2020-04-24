When Art Becomes Self-Help

A 144-page volume that deserves the cliché appellation of slim, How to Be an Artist exists at the intersection of a tiny corpus of art-criticism books and the booming genre of self-help-meets-lifestyle-inspiration. The pithy guide format is having a bestselling renaissance, including Marie Kondo’s cleaning manuals; Mark Manson’s The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck and its various follow-ups; and the productivity porn of volumes collecting the morning routines of various artists and thinkers, as if we could write In Search of Lost Time by breakfasting like Proust. (Eat, Pray, Love might be the ancestor of the species.) Like others in its cohort, Saltz’s book is visually appealing, with plentiful color reproductions of artwork and portraits of artists. In the introduction, Saltz describes his goal as leading the reader “from wondering and worrying to making real art, even great art.” Then he adjusts expectations: The book can “at least help you live life a little more creatively.”

Art here suggests self-discovery and self- expression without risk; creativity means things you can Instagram.

Saltz was a painter before he became a critic. He has cultivated a relatable backstory that he repeats often: a stalled art career, a stint as a truck driver, writing his first piece for The Village Voice when he was in his forties. Leaning on the story, Saltz usually positions himself as a populist. If he can make a life in art, you can, too. The book charts a rough linear progression through the course of a career, from thinking like an artist, to maintaining a studio routine, to entering and then surviving the art world. (“Learn to deal with rejection.”) The studio is vital: Whether it’s a cleared-off kitchen table or white-walled warehouse, it’s a personal space in which to experiment, take chances, and create things that don’t exist. Saltz embraces the difficult, Bruce Nauman-esque idea that anything that happens in the studio (or the headspace of the studio) should be considered valid as art. You need to look at as much art as possible, follow your inclinations wherever they go, and be patient.

Interspersed are short exercises or assignments that double as art therapy, like making a “memory tree” that represents your life and showing it to someone else who then analyzes it; trying to copy the styles of different artists or movements; and making a drawing using only erasure. This final suggestion does not come with an explanation that Robert Rauschenberg once famously asked Willem de Kooning for a drawing of his and then laboriously erased it using any means necessary in a 1953 piece that presaged elements of Minimalist art. Though the book presents plenty of threads to follow if the reader wants to go deeper, it doesn’t fully connect the activities of the artist with their roots in art history or conceptual innovation.