When Art Becomes Self-Help

In a moment perhaps better consigned to the mists of television history, Bravo once produced a reality TV show called Work of Art: The Next Great Artist, which had its two seasons in 2010 and 2011. It came between the decline of cable and the rise of streaming, when niche shows were only found on channels like Bravo instead of straight-to-Netflix, where they are now more easily ignored. Work of Art was a visual-art version of Project Runway, in which contestants vied to produce the best portraits, collages, and installations instead of dresses. Fourteen artists competed for a prize of $100,000 and an exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum.



HOW TO BE AN ARTIST by Jerry Saltz Riverhead Books, 144 pp., $22.00

Contestants ranged from a guy named the Sucklord, who made satirical custom-designed toys, to Judith Braun, an older painter who already had some success in the formal gallery ecosystem. The works produced on assignment—create a piece of Pop art, turn part of a Fiat 500 car into a sculpture (get that sponsorship money)—were mediocre at best. The one memorable part of the show was the participation of Jerry Saltz, New York magazine’s longtime art critic, as a judge. Saltz, fatherly and charismatically unpretentious, doled out both tough advice and encouragement. His message seemed to be that, with the right guidance, anyone could make a piece of art worthy of a theoretical museum show.

Saltz later disavowed Work of Art: “I failed at practicing criticism on TV,” he wrote, though he would gladly try again. Still, the show gave him a new visibility not just as a magazine critic but a translator of the fine art world to the public and, to a lesser extent, vice versa. In 2018, he received a Pulitzer Prize for his reviews. Saltz’s new book, How to Be an Artist, his first original after previous collections of criticism, follows the principle of the TV show. It gives a series of short instructions or prompts, some banal and others provocative, on both looking at and making art, for audiences of any level of art fluency.

The appetite for this kind of advice has only increased in the past decade, as the art world (and market) has become more visible to the wider public. With social media, we’re hyperaware of the kind of daily aesthetic decision-making that was once the province of people in the art industry—creating a tasteful image and broadcasting it to a set of followers. Now anyone with an iPhone has the tools to create and publish a soft-focus portrait photo or frenetically cut video clip; TikTok posts recall nothing more than Ryan Trecartin’s video art circa 2006. Saltz participates in this culture himself, posting a high volume of hand-scrawled notes and anti-Trump memes on his Facebook page, which has become a kind of digital salon.