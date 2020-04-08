Bernie Sanders’s Gift to the Democratic Party

Hope—sometimes desperate hope—sustains all presidential campaigns. Even when a candidate withdraws in the face of daunting electoral odds, as Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, and Elizabeth Warren did more than a month ago, there is always the hope of another White House bid sometime in the future, or a spot on the ticket as vice president.

As a kid in Brooklyn, Bernie Sanders was a diehard fan of the Dodgers, who rallied their supporters, as they lost season after season, with the slogan “Wait ’til next year.” That defiant cry defined an entire borough, and although Sanders is perhaps the most passionate Brooklyn Dodgers fan left in politics, he knows that for him, a 78-year-old senator with a heart condition, there is no next year.

In late April 2015, when the Vermont independent announced his first presidential bid, he felt compelled to stress, “I think people should be a little bit careful underestimating me.”

Sanders was right, of course, and all the politicians and pundits who scoffed at him, myself included, were wrong. Calling yourself a “socialist” is not, as it turns out, a ticket to oblivion, nor is disdaining the backslapping rituals of traditional politics a formula for automatic defeat.