Bernie Sanders’s Gift to the Democratic Party

Hope—sometimes desperate hope—sustains all presidential campaigns. Even when a candidate withdraws in the face of daunting electoral odds, as Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, and Elizabeth Warren did more than a month ago, there is always the hope of another White House bid sometime in the future, or a spot on the ticket as vice president.

As a kid in Brooklyn, Bernie Sanders was a die-hard fan of the Dodgers, who rallied their supporters, as they lost season after season, with the slogan “Wait ’til next year.” That defiant cry defined an entire borough, and although Sanders is perhaps the most passionate Brooklyn Dodgers fan left in politics, he knows that for him, a 78-year-old senator with a heart condition, there is no next year.