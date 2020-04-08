Much will be written, in the weeks, months, and years ahead, about how much Sanders was able to achieve in the road’s final stretch. Many will argue that socialism has been significantly de-stigmatized across an important share of the American electorate. We will hear reminders that a $15-dollar minimum wage, free college, and other ideas once deemed radical and unrealistic just a few short years ago, are now central to mainstream policy conversation. Some will point out that self-styled moderates and figures in the Democratic establishment, even while rejecting Sanders’s Medicare for All plan, have been pushed by the discourse surrounding it into support for dramatically expanding public health insurance in America through schemes that resemble the universal healthcare regimes in place across Europe. And so on.

The reply from Sanders will be that none of it is enough. And this, more than anything else about him and his movement that has been scrutinized—the behavior of some of his supporters, his clumsiness navigating some of the precepts of contemporary identity politics, his personal and political stubbornness, his impatience for questions about pay-fors and particulars that the last few hectic weeks in America’s crash course in crisis policymaking have rendered laughable—lies at the heart of the antipathy his Democratic critics have for him. The thing that rankles the most is the insistence that liberal self-satisfaction is a critical obstacle to progress, which, at this point in the country’s trajectory, should be made in a sprint rather than a shuffle. His most dedicated and vocal backers are those unwilling to believe we’ll make our way out of our current political situation with grateful deference towards established leadership and complacency; those with the temerity to suggest American liberals have wasted time and political capital confusing the mere appearance of nuance and complexity for intelligence and moral rectitude.

But offering real hope to the American people is a material project.

The last Democratic president urged his party to embrace the audacity of hope. For him, hope was an airy thing: a feeling rooted in the faith that our future can be built on reason and goodwill alone. But offering real hope to the American people is a material project. Hope depends upon the deconstruction of an economic system that leaves too many Americans wondering if they have the resources and capacity to make it through today and a privileged few free to build themselves a better tomorrow. Sanders has carried many to this realization, but a new generation of progressives enraged and heartbroken by the last administration and the last twenty years of American life have also carried him, and it is impossible to imagine his campaign would have been as successful without the support of activists and organizers who will fight on long after this election ends.

Nevertheless, for all of his accomplishments and victories, Sanders did ultimately come up short. His efforts were undergirded by a familiar theory: the notion that the working class, the politically disaffected, and the reliably left-wing could be galvanized by a progressive agenda in such great numbers that they would sweep away the existing political order. But the barriers to participation for Americans at the margins of politics are significant and not entirely structural. Most people, even in the best of times, want to vote for a candidate they believe can succeed. For the majority of the Democratic electorate—justifiably preoccupied with the task of defeating President Trump in November—that candidate was Joe Biden, and his campaign was backed by a coalition of voters that included not only suburbanites but a broad swath of working-class Democrats.