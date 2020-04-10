In one of the world’s largest churches, just north of Central Park, the pews have been replaced by beds. A sprawling tennis complex that hosts the U.S. Open likewise has been converted into a field hospital—as has a pocket of Central Park itself. Parking lots across the city meanwhile serve as temporary morgues, their spaces occupied by refrigerated trucks and shipping containers. And then there are the bodies themselves, glimpsed around corners or across the street by residents willing to brave the outdoors: wrapped in white, being briskly shuttled from one place to another.

Such is New York City today, the world’s top coronavirus hotspot. Health care workers are overwhelmed by the epidemic, and even as the curve appears to be flattening, the death toll keeps climbing by the hundreds every day (while likely being undercounted). The city of 8.6 million people has now recorded more than 87,000 cases and more than 5,000 deaths—nearly double the number of people who died in the World Trade Center attacks on 9/11. There have been 20,474 hospitalizations, with untold tens or hundreds of thousands more still to come. At a press conference on Thursday, Governor Andrew Cuomo reported that funeral directors were “being brought in” to handle the bodies.

Even as the city is utterly transformed, it’s hard for New Yorkers to feel the true scale of this loss while we’re confined indoors. But photographer Jordan Gale says it’s crucial that we do. “I find it of the utmost importance to face the extreme horrors of this global pandemic,” he told me. “With the lack of information and resources we have, these pieces of documentation will help shape how we remember this historic period.” All the photographers in this essay witnessed the magnitude of the crisis up close, so that we could all see what’s happening out there.