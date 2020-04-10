The Perilous Mess of Applying for Unemployment Right Now

April came and with it another mortgage bill. Canales said he spent hours on the phone with Wells Fargo on the last day of the month trying to apply for a mortgage forbearance, and was sent information on how to defer his payments for three months. It’s a necessary pause, but Canales doesn’t know how he will pay the bill for three months of his mortgage without unemployment benefit.

Before the pandemic, there were 300,000 people working in the restaurant industry in the Atlanta-metro area. “I don’t know a single person that has received benefits at all,” Canales said. Workers in other sectors across the state and around the country have experienced similar delays while applying for unemployment, facing the same uncertainty about what the coming weeks, let alone the coming months, will look like. In the last two weeks alone, an estimated 10 million people have filed claims nationally. That’s a lot of potentially disconnected calls and empty debit cards.

Under normal circumstances in Georgia, applying for unemployment can be time-consuming and frustrating, but the process was meant to be simpler during the pandemic: An employer applies en masse for their employees and notes they were let go because of the virus. This removes the necessity of the Department of Labor investigating claims. Unfortunately, the changes meant to simplify the system were opaque and hard to navigate, according to both employees and management.