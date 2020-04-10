The Perilous Mess of Applying for Unemployment Right Now

Jonathan Canales has been working in service on and off since he was 17, and was a chef at an Atlanta bar called Georgia Beer Garden until about a month ago. Canales, who is 32 now, said his employers did right by the staff after closing down because of the coronavirus, quickly filing partial unemployment claims for employees at both Georgia Beer Garden and their other bar, Joystick. Canales received his approval for benefits, $365 a week, about a week later. Not too long after that, his benefits card came in the mail. The system seemed to be working.

Except there was no money on the card. He turned to the Georgia Department of Labor’s website for an answer, but found a mess. “You try logging on, and the user interface of it is abysmal,” he told The New Republic. “And there’s no way for you to send them an email. There is no direct way to contact someone other than calling them.” When he did call, an automatic recording informed him that the phone lines were tied up, and then the line disconnected.

April came and with it another mortgage bill. Canales said he spent hours on the phone with Wells Fargo on the last day of the month trying to apply for a mortgage forbearance, and was sent information on how to defer his payments for three months. It’s a necessary pause, but Canales doesn’t know how he will pay the bill for three months of his mortgage without unemployment benefit.

Before the pandemic, there were 300,000 people working in the restaurant industry in the Atlanta-metro area. “I don’t know a single person that has received benefits at all,” Canales said. Workers in other sectors across the state and around the country have experienced similar delays while applying for unemployment, facing the same uncertainty about what the coming weeks, let alone the coming months, will look like. In the last two weeks alone, an estimated 10 million people have filed claims nationally. That’s a lot of potentially disconnected calls and empty debit cards.