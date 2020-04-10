Joe Biden’s New Podcast Is So Bad

The message doesn’t quite come across, partly because Biden is a clumsy podcast host. Despite being a major feature of his coronavirus-hobbled campaign, Here’s the Deal sounds cheap and thrown together. Biden’s odd speech patterns are sometimes heavily edited, giving them a chopped feel, like a grandpa appearing in a Tik Tok video. At other times, Biden speaks in paragraphs that are the verbal equivalent of someone falling down a rocky hill.



I know it sounds corny, but I’m so damn proud to be an American. Look at how people are coming together in this country. After—being—after appealing to their prejudices for three years and you know, that folks from that part of the world is not a good person, and we don’t want anybody Muslim, we don’t want this, we don’t want that divi—look what they’re doing. You have these first responders showing up and going into homes and taking people out into ambulances. You watch the things that are spontaneously happening. Thank God the networks are putting them on television.

As an interviewer, no one will mistake Biden for Terry Gross or Marc Maron. There’s no conversation, no sense of drawing his guest out. Biden throws two or three softballs, and his guests answer with extreme deference. The interviews on Here’s the Deal are not conversations—they’re something between a (very low-energy) campaign event and a poorly cut advertisement. The podcast resembles Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine’s instantly forgettable campaign book Stronger Together, in that it is terrified to stray too far beyond Biden’s milquetoast talking points.



The show’s unbearable dullness does bolster one of Biden’s core arguments: that he is not Donald Trump. Here’s the Deal is careful to keep Biden out of the mud. It tries to project the kind of calm and normalcy he claims he will bring back to the country if elected in November. But that only makes the podcast a missed opportunity. Whenever Klain attacks the Trump administration’s horrific and incompetent response to the coronavirus, Biden pulls back. “I’m determined that this should not be political,” he says at one point. “It’s not about partisan politics. It’s about how rapidly we can put in motion the initiatives that are going to save people’s lives and get us through this process.”

This steadfast determination to present Biden as above the fray, however, undercuts the point of the podcast itself, which is to keep him in the news. Biden does backflips to avoid saying anything incendiary, leaving nothing for people to write or talk about—except, that is, how boring the podcast is.

