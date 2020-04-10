The New American Death Sentence

“NYPD Makes Arrests for Social Distance Violations as More Officers Call Out Sick”

As first reported at The Intercept, one woman arrested by police on March 27 for having “failed to maintain social distancing” was held for 36 hours in a cell with two dozen other women. “There was no soap, and the cell was dirty, but at one point an officer went around distributing drops of hand sanitizer to the women held there.” She said the arresting officers were not wearing masks. Later, a law enforcement source told Gothamist that people in the group the woman was with were drinking and “particularly aggressive,” but, as the blog pointed out, “no one was charged with public intoxication, possessing an open container of alcohol, or resisting arrest.”

“[Alaska State Trooper] arrests woman accused of shoplifting, making false claims of coronavirus”

After troopers detained a woman allegedly shoplifting at a grocery store, they say she told them she had tested positive for Covid-19, TV station KTUU reported on March 26. Her arrest “could’ve ended with the woman facing charges of terroristic threats. She rescinded her claim, however, and instead of facing a felony is imprisoned for lesser charges.”

“A Texas woman was arrested for threatening to spread coronavirus, police say”

An 18-year-old woman was arrested on April 7 and charged with making a terroristic threat and a third-degree felony, CNN reported, after police say she threatened to “willfully spread” coronavirus in a Snapchat video. She was transferred to Denton County Jail with a $20,000 bond. Police say she later told them she had tested negative.