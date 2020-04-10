The New American Death Sentence

Worldwide, New York’s jail complex at Rikers Island has the highest rate of cases of the novel coronavirus—as of April 8, 287 in total. That’s 6.65 percent of people jailed there. Two people have died. The New York Times counts 1,324 cases among people jailed in prisons and jails across the country, while acknowledging this is likely an undercount.

“Quick action is necessary for three reasons,” wrote Peter Wagner and Emily Widra at the Prison Policy Initiative. “Correctional staff and incarcerated populations are already testing positive, the justice-involved population disproportionately has health conditions that make them more vulnerable, and the staffing resources required to make policy changes will be depleted long before the pandemic peaks.”

Rather than take action, officials have dug in, passing executive orders criminalizing people for violating social distancing guidelines. Police arrest people for allegedly threatening to transmit the virus. Some of those arrested have faced high bond, remaining in crowded jails unable to pay.

Given what we know about the spread of the virus in prisons and jails, incarcerating someone right now can be tantamount to intentionally exposing them. To leave them there is a possible death sentence.