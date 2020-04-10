Alone in the City of Sirens

In an effort to be curious about my surroundings and allay the general dread that comes with each of these sirens, I searched for emergency rooms in my area. I couldn’t have told where the nearest one to me was, a month ago; I’ve been fortunate enough not to need to visit one in Brooklyn. It seemed certain that once I knew where these sirens were going, it wouldn’t feel like they were all hurtling into some great beyond. The sound would be less demoralizing to hear, or so my dumb brain thought. It seems my apartment is roughly in the middle of two clusters of medical centers. There are a few hospitals southeast of me in the lower part of the Crown Heights neighborhood: University Hospital of Brooklyn, Kings County, and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center. On the other side of Prospect Park, in Park Slope, there’s New York-Presbyterian. I have this map in my head now. But knowing where the sirens were going didn’t really put me at ease.



Whether or not it’s true, you can’t help but have the same thought: A person is dying out there.

I decided to make a go of being ruthlessly rational, a technique favored and misused by the biggest dimwits. I reminded myself that the coronavirus can’t be the cause of every siren. Some of them could be police vehicles. Maybe what I heard yesterday evening was a fire truck showing solidarity with health care workers. It’s hard to keep this game up. Since it’s not always possible to determine the source and severity of each siren while trapped inside, each instance delivers the same fear. Whether or not it’s true, you can’t help but have the same thought: A person is dying out there.

And yet if you spend a long enough time in isolation, stuck inside with the noises of your radically constricted world—your laptop, phone, and television—the noise of that constant emergency outside takes on a perverse meaning: It’s your reminder that life is still going on around you. There are other people out there, outside the quarantine. This kicks off a train of thought, rapidly building steam: There’s not just a person in the back of that ambulance; there are people trying to save that person’s life. There are loved ones in tow. There are others at some destination, waiting to provide treatment or comfort. Though they are portentous, for a brief moment these thoughts come as a strange relief. I cherish them for a moment before I realize how selfish it is to have them; before I remember the price of this knowledge.