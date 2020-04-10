Alone in the City of Sirens

In normal times, life in any city means a constant barrage of sounds: car horns, yowling cats, heated arguments from windows overhead—often over inconsequential things. For the past few weeks the most frequent sound heard in my Brooklyn neighborhood, like in many places across the United States, has been sirens. Most of us have been ordered to remain inside in an effort to thwart the coronavirus pandemic. Lately, there hasn’t been much else to fill the silence, beyond applause for essential workers and church bells rung in solidarity. It’s a well-meaning gesture which unintentionally emphasizes the feeling that a disease is inflicting irrevocable damage upon the world. When those daily traditions conclude, the sirens return.

Ambulances in action have existed before Covid-19, but they rarely if ever induced the anxiety they do now. Before this epidemic, my usual reaction to a siren was to take a second to make sure I wasn’t in the way and hope the person being tended to turned out all right. Over the month of March, as “non-essential workers” were sent home, as sports leagues canceled or postponed play, as restaurants and bars were shuttered indefinitely, those sirens began to feel like the only evidence that the world hadn’t gone completely still.



Missing are the other sounds that used to testify to the surrounding lives being lived. These days, I yearn for the return of construction workers, even the ones who seem to make a point of banging on anything within an arm’s length at 7 a.m. on the dot. I find myself remembering those strange phenomena that became a part of the whole city’s shared experience. Think back to how New Yorkers reacted in December of 2018 when a transformer explosion in Queens filled the sky with an arresting shade of blue. An alien invasion, we joked. It’s quaint in retrospect.



The apartment I live in is one street north of the Brooklyn Museum on Eastern Parkway, a boulevard still in use during the pandemic. Though I can’t see the road from my second-floor apartment windows, I can hear the sirens swarming all around me. I find myself making a mental inventory: At about 5 p.m. on April 2, there were two, each at the beginning and end of my grim afternoon shower; three more in the next span of 20 minutes; three minutes later, here come two more. On the morning of April 3, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the statewide coronavirus death toll had risen by 562 from the previous day, to 2,935. During a bout of insomnia a few days later, there was one around 3:30 a.m., the mechanical wail cutting through the quiet. The purpose of a siren, of course, is to warn people to make way for the helpers, and allow them to traverse the city as quickly as possible. There’s hardly anyone on the streets now, so it all sounds less like a warning and more like a dirge.

