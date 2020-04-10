The Staggeringly Complicated Ethics of Ventilating Coronavirus Patients

On Wednesday, STAT News published an influential story asking whether ventilators are being overused for Covid-19 patients. The U.S. is facing a dire shortage of ventilators for coronavirus patients. In that context, a complex debate within critical care medicine has become a matter of urgent public interest. How many ventilators are needed is already a politicized issue: Donald Trump and his son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner have opined, seemingly baselessly, that New York doesn’t need as many ventilators as Governor Andrew Cuomo and his experts predict. “If ventilators are actually not the best solution to this problem we’re wasting a whole bunch of time and effort,” tweeted journalist Dave Dayen, author of The American Prospect’s Covid-19 blog, Unsanitzed, in response to the STAT story. “Do Ventilators Help?” asked National Review.

The “yes ventilators” versus “no ventilators” frame is an overly simplistic take on a complex debate within critical care medicine. Some doctors think that a subset of Covid-19 patients would do better if they went on a respirator later, or not at all. That’s a far cry from saying that ventilators are “not the best solution” or that efforts to increase the ventilator supply are a waste of time. The debate over when to intubate, however, also has tricky ethical dimensions.

One pressing issue is whether ventilators will be allocated on a top-down basis by hospitals, hospital systems, or public officials—or whether bedside physicians will retain control over these decisions. The argument for top-down allocation is that it increases fairness and allocates resources more rationally. The Holy Grail is to find a list of objective criteria that predict who is most likely to benefit from a ventilator. But Dr. Lisa Moreno, president-elect of the American Academy of Emergency Medicine, who treats patients with severe Covid-19 at her hospital in New Orleans, told me that we simply don’t know enough about this new virus to reduce these decisions to algorithms. The fact that someone is young, thin, and healthy doesn’t necessarily mean they’re a better candidate than someone who’s older, obese, or suffering from a preexisting condition like diabetes. This disease affects people so differently that someone who looks good “on paper” may not be the strongest candidate for ventilator support.

When deciding whether to put a Covid-19 patient on a ventilator Moreno says she takes into account various factors including how well they’re breathing and how clearly they’re thinking (an indication of whether their brain is getting enough oxygen). “This has nothing to do with their age and even in some cases not necessarily to do with their underlying condition,” Moreno said.