Democrats Decide, Again, Not to Try Anything New

In normal times, their jobs are to be none of those things. What makes Pelosi’s and Schumer’s grip on power so secure is, in fact, their parochialism. They don’t offer up grand visions for the future. Their jobs, at least as they understand them, are to protect the members of their caucuses, especially those in the most vulnerable seats. Protecting them does not mean making sure they are associated with a popular and ambitious political project. It mainly means keeping them well funded, secure from primary challengers, and safe from potentially dangerous votes.

Pelosi whips votes for legislation she deems passable. Schumer protects centrists in red states from ever having to take a stand. That is what they do, and by the standards they set for themselves, they are very good at it. If you have found their responses—or, as the case may be, nonresponses, since Congress won’t be doing anything for another 10 days or so—to our multiple concurrent national crises underwhelming, it is probably because you expect from them something they do not see as part of their job description. That would be, to borrow a phrase from a presidential candidate who, long ago, ran a campaign based primarily on his long experience in government and association to a more popular president, “the vision thing.”

This lack of imagination explains why Congress responded to a completely unprecedented economic freeze-up resulting from a national, viral pandemic by passing an economic stimulus that was built around loans to small businesses, temporary expansion of our rickety unemployment benefits, and one-time checks to households, without considering more creative options. It is why Pelosi’s first instinct when thinking of what else to do was tax relief for her wealthiest constituents.

The Democratic nominee for the presidency was supposed to step into this void of creative thinking. But he or she was also supposed to have some claim to being an agent of change. It would be his or her job, if elected, to make Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer make their members fall in line behind some agenda—an agenda none of those members would face any responsibility for coming up with, and which some of them could even safely stand against, in order to continue being seen as Moderates.