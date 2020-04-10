God Save the Florida Governor From His Stupidity

Florida, like the rest of the country, has always had a vexed relationship with science. For a nation born out of the Enlightenment principles of reason and free thought, a shocking number of Americans in the twenty-first century lurch between wide-eyed admiration for penicillin, computers, or manned lunar missions and hostility to anything that undermines their sense of exceptionalism or causes them even slight discomfort: vaccines, climate change, evolution. Much of that hostility is rooted in American, especially Southern, Christianity, typified by the nineteenth-century Virginia theologian and proslavery philosopher Robert Lewis Dabney’s attacks on geologist Charles Lyell, who showed that the earth is subject to natural processes and not just a static entity winked into being on October 23, 4004 BCE—a date for the universe’s birth long accepted by many Christians and still cherished by Young Earth Creationists today. Dabney was predictably horrified by Darwin, too: Natural selection undermined humans’ divine design and encouraged “materialism, godlessness, and sensuality.”

As of last year, only 33 percent of Americans thought humans evolved without the help of a divine power: The rest of us either insist that God made Adam and Eve exactly as described in Genesis, or that we did evolve over time, but God allowed or guided the process. Floridians have been fighting over evolution for nearly 100 years, thanks to William Jennings Bryan. The golden-tongued three-time presidential candidate famously prosecuted the Scopes “Monkey Trial” in 1925, but two years earlier, he’d persuaded the Florida Legislature to pass a resolution against the teaching of evolution. In the 1920s, Bryan flirted with a run for Senate in Florida and settled in Coconut Grove, where he preached a progressive social gospel combined with Biblical literalism, every Sunday morning in Miami’s Royal Palm Park.

Florida’s government still has its doubts about evolution. State Senator Dennis Baxley, an evangelical funeral director famous for sponsoring the state’s Stand Your Ground law and favoring white supremacist conspiracy theories, sponsored a bill last year that would mandate the teaching of “different worldviews” to Florida schoolchildren on the settled science of evolution and climate change. Baxley defended his bill by noting, without any hint of irony, the fallibility of human knowledge: “If you look at the history of human learning, for a long time the official worldview was that the world was flat.” This year, Republicans tried to push through a “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” backed by a right-wing anti-textbook group that would have allowed little Madison’s mommy and daddy to exempt their precious little one from salacious government “brainwashing” efforts like sex-ed classes, knotty Civil War history lessons, and book reports on Toni Morrison. It failed, probably because the coronavirus caused the legislature to stampede out of the Capitol as fast as possible, but sponsors have vowed to bring the bill back.