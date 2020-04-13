Bailouts Won’t Save the Economy. More Coronavirus Tests Will.

No sooner had the ink dried on the last $2 trillion round of economic relief from the devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic than President Trump and Congress began contemplating the next bill to address the crisis. There is, after all, crisis to spare. You might think the emergency on Washington’s mind is the rapidly escalating number of U.S. infections and deaths, or perhaps the shortage of lifesaving personal protective gear and medical equipment such as ventilators and the ongoing dearth of reliable and available tests.

But the disaster that the next round of stimulus will address, according to media accounts, is the same as the last one: the financial losses to businesses and workers caused by the social distancing measures put in place to limit the spread of the new coronavirus. The severity of current social distancing restrictions is necessitated in part by the United States’ lack of capacity to identify the infected, trace and test their social contacts, and quarantine the sick. If you can’t be sure that everyone outside isn’t contagious, then you must stay inside.



Congress remains perversely determined to treat the symptoms, rather than the illness. On Wednesday, Newsday reported, “Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell this week proposed adding $250 billion for the popular small-business loan programs already in the recently enacted $2.2 trillion CARES Act relief and stimulus package. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer demanded Wednesday that that interim bill also include $150 billion for state and local governments ... and $100 billion for hospitals and a 15% increase in the maximum benefit to supplemental nutrition assistance for families.” In other words, Republicans and Democrats both just more of the very same things they got last time. In fact, Pelosi explicitly pointed to the last bill as “a good model” because it managed to draw bipartisan support.



It is true that some of these expenditures, such as aid to hospitals and state and local governments, will partly aid the essential efforts to treat the sick. And putting money in people’s pockets goes hand-in-hand with social distancing policies, by defraying some of the costs of closing non-essential businesses, which in turn threatens the reliable paychecks of thousands of workers. But this approach, while vital, has at best only slowed the virus’ spread. The disease must be halted in its tracks to allow the economy to be reopened. The only answer is to rapidly ramp up widespread public testing for Covid-19 and its antibodies.

