Out of Prison With Nowhere Safe to Go

His first day of freedom wasn’t easy, though. In New Jersey, jails are instructing those who have been released to quarantine for 14 days, and individuals set for release from Ocean County Jail were given the option to contact a relative or friend by phone, free of charge, but many still had nowhere to go. “I didn’t have any I.D., no wallet, nothing,” Mele said. Others said they planned to go to the nearest homeless shelter. But Mele, who has a history of drug use, was concerned that he might relapse without a stable place to stay and support in his sobriety. “If it’s a shelter or jail, I might as well be in jail,” he said.

With 2.3 million people locked up nationwide, the United States has the world’s largest incarcerated population, detained in facilities that are notoriously crowded and unsanitary. The prison population is also rapidly aging, and even before the novel coronavirus, the system faced an escalating health care crisis. Institutional policy and neglect deprive them of essentials like soap, hand sanitizer, and paper towels, and people detained in Washington, D.C., and Texas have recently taken legal action, demanding basic supplies. In California, as the Los Angeles Times recently reported, people incarcerated at the California Institution for Men used socks and t-shirts to make masks. These conditions have fueled Covid-19 infections in jails across the country in recent weeks. At Rikers Island in New York, confirmed cases jumped from one to 200 in just 12 days, with that number reaching 319 by Monday. Ross MacDonald, the jail’s top doctor, called the situation a “public health disaster unfolding before our eyes.” (As of last week, there were 1,324 confirmed coronavirus cases connected to prisons and jails, according to The New York Times, including at least 32 deaths.)

In normal times, reentry is a trying process. Incarcerated people have mental and physical health needs at higher rates than those of the general population, and they face significant hurdles to employment on release. These aren’t normal times, though. “I’m ready to get back to my life,” Mele said. But that will have to wait.