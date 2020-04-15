Pleading for Clemency in a Pandemic

Others who have approaching release dates are very sick, and attorneys see no reason for them to suffer inside where they are at greater risk. There is a 63-year-old man who suffers from a chronic inflammatory lung disease, asthma, and high blood pressure, among other conditions, who has already been given a conditional release date of May 11. A 61-year-old woman imprisoned at Taconic Correctional Facility, who has Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and high blood pressure, is to be released August 22. She then plans to live with her father, her attorney wrote, where she will have her own bedroom and bathroom so she can self-quarantine post-release.

“This has nothing to do with me requesting clemency,” a 61-year-old man, suffering from a severe respiratory condition, wrote in a letter for the New York City Board of Corrections, “but I also want the Board to understand that I don’t want to waste the few years I could have if I take care of myself, doing the same things I did in the past.” The parole board has already approved him for release on July 17. He plans to live with his daughter, who was born after he was arrested, and who now has a daughter of her own.

Most of the petitioners describe the family waiting for them with a place to live. A 61-year-old man at Five Points Correctional Facility, with asthma, heart disease, and other conditions putting him at increased risk, plans to live in a home he co-owns with his siblings, including his sister, who is a minister. A man with a weakened immune system, who has served 10 years of a 13-year sentence at Franklin Correctional, has an uncle who offered to support him. He also plans to enter an apprenticeship program with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. A man who immigrated to the United States from Ecuador in 2004, who has been in prison since 2013, suffers from a medical condition which makes him prone to seizures and strokes, and he has been hospitalized twice in recent months as a result. If released, he plans to live with his wife and daughter in Queens.