Pleading for Clemency in a Pandemic

As the coronavirus rips through prisons and jails across the United States, much of the attention has been focused on Rikers Island, the New York City jail which, with an infection rate that reached 7.8 percent as of April 13, is now responsible for the single largest concentration of coronavirus cases in the world. But across New York, incarcerated people serving out sentences in state prisons face the same grave risks—and attorneys are racing to file emergency petitions for their release, appealing to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s executive power to grant clemency. They have exclusively shared these petitions with The New Republic (redacted to preserve privacy, as they include details of medical histories).

“As a group, these individuals are particularly vulnerable to the devastating effects of Covid-19 or are close to the point at which they would otherwise be entitled to release,” David E. Loftis, attorney-in-charge of post-conviction litigation at The Legal Aid Society, said in a statement. “Releasing these individuals from prison will drastically diminish the risk that they will be exposed to the coronavirus.”

The petitions contain little of the dry legal language that is often the hallmark of other court documents. In a handful of pages, attorneys attempt to tell the story of a life that doesn’t translate to their criminal records. In these documents, there are snapshots of lives that existed before incarceration, and what might exist after.

As part of their petitions, people in state prisons shared what little they can do to protect themselves from contracting the coronavirus. One told his attorney, by phone, that “many people in his dorm are sick, but that unless their fever is 104 or higher, they are not isolated because of the lack of space.” Another said in her prison, “she has seen one civilian wearing a mask,” but “none of the corrections officers wear them, despite the increasing rates of infection among corrections staff.” As of April 13, according to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS), 581 staff across the system have tested positive for Covid-19, along with 139 incarcerated people.