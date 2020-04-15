Congress Has Abandoned the Country

Lawmakers’ inability to cast votes remotely has only compounded the problem. More than 60 House lawmakers asked the chamber’s Rules Committee in March to consider temporary changes that would remedy the situation. “There may be a definition of ‘present’ that reflects new technology where we can be sure that it is an accurate vote by a member of the Congress and is being done in remote fashion,” Illinois Senator Dick Durbin said last month on the Senate floor. “It’s time for the Senate to wake up to the 21st century and make sure we’re using technology that allows us to communicate with each other without any danger or risk to public health.”

Leadership from both parties has categorically resisted the change. “The leader doesn’t want it to happen,” Missouri Senator Roy Blunt, who chairs the Senate Rules Committee, told reporters last month. “It’s not going to happen. We are going to continue to vote in person.” Pelosi, who also categorically ruled it out, later suggested that she feared that the Supreme Court would strike down any legislation passed by remote voting, a point also made by the House Rules Committee in a recent report. While Congress probably couldn’t get away with never gathering in person again, it’s also hard to imagine the high court not granting them some leeway to adopt remote voting in the middle of a pandemic, especially when the justices themselves are conducting all of their business from their own homes.

The U.S. Congress is hardly the only deliberative body in the world that’s been forced to face these challenges. Foreign legislatures have taken similar steps in recent months to reduce their activities. The Canadian parliament temporarily suspended itself outright last month after authorizing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to spend money until it returns on April 20. So did the British parliament, which is planning to restore some functions next week by working remotely. Countries with Westminster-style governments, where the executive and legislative branches are more intermingled, have more flexibility to ensure they can continue to function during a crisis like this.

