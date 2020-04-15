Congress Has Abandoned the Country

Early English parliaments bore little resemblance to the legislative body that exists today in London. It began as a consultative gathering of feudal lords and high-ranking bishops, summoned by the king from time to time to approve statutes or, more often, raise funds through taxation. Only after many centuries did those occasional parliaments become Parliament, a full-fledged legislature capable of standing up to the British monarchy—and eventually taming it.

The United States is now playing out that process in reverse. Two branches of the federal government persist. The presidency still functions, albeit dysfunctionally, much as it did before the coronavirus pandemic upended the nation and killed more than 25,000 Americans. The Supreme Court’s nine members are sequestered in their homes but continue to issue decisions and orders. On Monday, the justices announced that they would even hold some oral arguments next month by phone.

But Congress, the legislature that once drafted the New Deal and investigated Watergate, is effectively dissolved. Only a skeleton crew of lawmakers remain in and around the District of Columbia; they occasionally gavel in for a few minutes for pro forma sessions that block President Donald Trump from making any recess appointments. The other five-hundred-plus legislators are scattered across the country in their respective homes, riding out the storm.

Congressional leaders have no intent to summon them back any time soon. In a letter to House members on Monday, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said that the House is “not expected” to meet again before the fourth of May “absent an emergency.” Exactly what Hoyer defines as an “emergency” in this context is unclear. (Perhaps one will pop up.) “Members are further advised that if the House is required to take action on critical legislation related to the coronavirus response or other legislative priorities, Members will be given sufficient notice to return to Washington, DC,” he added. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made a similar announcement on Tuesday.