Living in Your Car as a Pandemic Consumes Your City

Topher Bloomquist had been living in his car for nearly a year when California imposed its stay-at-home order to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic. Bloomquist, a 43-year-old former IT worker from San Diego, was scraping by as a food courier for delivery apps like Postmates and DoorDash. “I was keeping my head above water, but it was just above water,” Bloomquist told me. That was, until a Shop-Vac fell from a truck while he was driving and smashed into his car. The engine limped along but eventually stopped running. Without a functioning vehicle to make deliveries, he was not only homeless, but out of work, too.

Bloomquist traced his spiral to homelessness to another auto accident, in October 2017. Before then, life was normal. He rented a house with a yard where his dog, a Goldendoodle named Stellabelle, could play. He had a job that allowed him to support his children. But one day, a car slammed into his body while he was crossing a street. Still conscious after the impact, he used his arms to drag himself across the asphalt out of the way of oncoming traffic. “I was holding my leg, and it was just a bag of blood and bones,” he said. While recovering, he negotiated a deal with his landlord to let him stay and repay his debt once he got back on his feet. The arrangement fell through, and in April 2019, he and Stellabelle spent their first night sleeping in his car, a burgundy 2006 Audi A-3 hatchback he had purchased back when times were better. Vehicular living is illegal in San Diego County. He was grateful to have tinted windows, at least.

In California, a state with the nation’s largest population of unhoused people, it’s not uncommon to see people sleeping in their cars at night. Of the state’s 130,000 unhoused people, thousands find shelter in vehicles. Los Angeles County, where car dwelling is also illegal, counted 16,500 people doing so in 2019. These include not only chronically unhoused people, but full-time workers, couples, and families who can’t afford the state’s high cost of living.

The sheer number of unhoused Californians has left the state particularly vulnerable to the threat of Covid-19, and many unhoused people are struggling to stay safe in the face of closed shelters and an inadequate state response.