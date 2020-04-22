The World Order Is Broken. The Coronavirus Proves It.

ActionAid and APMDD are two of more than 200 organizations from around the world to have signed onto a letter from the U.K.-based Jubilee Debt Campaign calling to cancel debt principals, interest, and charges through the rest of 2020. For many, massive write-downs and restructurings remain the ultimate goal. The letter also calls for all IMF and World Bank aid offered during that time to come in the form of grants—not loans that will only heap more debt onto countries’ plates. Several current and former heads of state in Latin America are urging a two-year moratorium on government debt owed to private creditors there with no interest. There are more tools at the IMF’s disposal, too. UNCTAD and economist Jayati Ghosh are among several experts and campaigners who have called for the IMF to issue trillions of special drawing rights, or SDRs—essentially an IMF reserve currency that was deployed in 2009 as a lifeline to low- and middle-income economies struggling through the last downturn. Centrist leaders Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron have also backed an SDR extension. It hasn’t happened, thanks partly to the Trump administration’s objections.

Larger structural changes are needed, though, especially as we progress through a climate crisis. The Bretton Woods institutions, including the IMF and World Bank, were initially designed as a means to start moving away from a gold standard whose built-in scarcity ethic was credited with fueling first deflation and then fascism in Europe. John Maynard Keynes, notably, proposed an International Currency Union to be run on a new currency called the bancor, meant to facilitate easy trading and price stability without handing inordinate power to a single country’s central bank. Instead, the U.S. steamrollered over the idea, and its dollar became the world’s reserve currency. Today some 60 percent of all central bank reserves are held in U.S. dollars, and the Federal Reserve can turn the spigot of dollars on and off. Reformers who want to remake Bretton Woods institutions have repeatedly called for rethinking the centrality of dollars in the financial system, crafted as it was around America’s desire to secure geopolitical supremacy over the Soviet Union. “De-dollarization” has been a key demand of reformers looking to democratize the global economy. Adding more SDRs into the mix to help handle Covid-19, David Adler and Andres Arauz argued last month in The Nation, “could make the international monetary system much more resilient. Emergency funds would depend less on an unjust unilateral mechanism such as Federal Reserve swaps.… And it would give the IMF a role of fostering pro-poor global economic growth rather than imposing austerity.”

Trump’s announcement last week that the U.S. would stop funding the World Health Organization sent shock waves through the U.S. press, but it’s not exactly unique. The president has also pulled funding from the Green Climate Fund, the body set up by the U.N. to collect and allocate payments for climate mitigation and adaptation. Even when it was a member, the U.S. under Obama committed just $3 billion to the GCF; adaptation alone should cost $180 billion per year between 2020 and 2030, according to the Global Commission on Adaptation. In the case of both the WHO and the GCF, the biggest losers from such cuts aren’t the U.S. or China—whose geopolitical feud was cited for Trump’s WHO withdrawal and frequently features in conservative talking points against international climate cooperation—but rather smaller and lower-income countries. But prior administrations’ business-as-usual approach to international relations—when sovereign debt was already mounting, with multilateral institutions as undemocratic and out of touch with climate reality as ever—haven’t been much of a salve to global inequality either. Power imbalances in the global financial architecture run deep and won’t be righted without a fight.

