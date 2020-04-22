The World Order Is Broken. The Coronavirus Proves It.

Some initial steps have been taken to stop the bleeding. The G20 nations last week committed to a temporary moratorium on $20 billion worth of private and bilateral debt. With the group’s backing, the IMF and World Bank then announced that 77 of the world’s poorest countries would be eligible for a debt suspension from May 1 through the end of the year, with no clear next steps yet for the larger group of indebted nations. The IMF pledged around $215 million in grants to cover an initial list of 25 countries’ debt payments for the next six months, and potentially up to two years; they’ve also encouraged countries to spend as much as is needed to deal with the crisis. And the IMF and World Bank have begun dispatching aid, with the former announcing it will issue $132 trillion worth of “pandemic bonds” over the weekend.

These policies, however, are operating on the assumption that things will bounce back to normal after this pandemic passes—a mythical “v-shaped” recovery, about which there are plenty of reasons to be skeptical. And given our warming climate, we can expect more destructive shocks to the system coming in the not-too-distant future; if normal was bad for low-income countries before, it won’t get better as seas rise. The current IMF and World Bank coronavirus response amounts to kicking the can of unsustainable debt burdens down a road filled with ever-more expensive crises. The international financial system was due for a reckoning before the coronavirus hit. Its job now is to ensure there’s one capable of being salvaged on the other end of this spring’s shut downs.



As poor countries know all too well, not all debts are created equal. In the name of keeping the financial system afloat, the Federal Reserve has extended a gigantic helping hand to over-leveraged corporations that have lived large on cheap debt furnished by low interest rates and quantitative easing enacted after the last crash. Indebted economies in the Global South, meanwhile, have so far received only temporary relief that could lead to more suffering down the line. Because of the superabundance of dollar-dominated debt issued around the world (it’s the world’s reserve currency), the Fed holds powerful sway over the functioning of the global economy. In dollarized economies like Ecuador, it has virtually total control over monetary policy. Elsewhere, however, the Fed chooses when to extend so-called “swap lines” to other central banks, exchanging lines of credit in respective currencies with the goal of making dollars less scarce; while the list of central banks who enjoy a credit line with the Fed has been expanded of late, low and middle-income countries—with the exceptions of Mexico and Brazil—still haven’t made the cut. Critics say much bolder action is needed to prevent outright economic catastrophe in the so-called developing world, especially from multilateral institutions. This crisis in particular highlights the need to develop an international financial system that’s fit for the twenty-first century.



The kind of World Bank and IMF Structural Adjustment Packages imposed since the 1970s have pushed lean public budgets, encouraging states to privatize key public services like healthcare in the name of servicing their debts. Punishing austerity packages sent down from on high, from institutions largely controlled by the world’s wealthiest nations, also stand at cross-purposes with tackling public health crises. A World Bank-negotiated public-private partnership in Lesotho (GDP $2.7 billion) in 2011 to modernize the tiny country’s healthcare system committed its Ministry of Health to a $32.6 million a year, 18-year contract with Netcare, the largest private hospital operator in the UK and South Africa. It cost $100 million just to build. Just four percent of costs for the facility had been furnished by Netcare, with the rest falling on the Lesotho government and the Government Development Bank of South Africa. “The cost of the new hospital is depriving the entire health system,” one local administrator complained. Of 121 low and middle-income countries whose finances were analyzed by the Jubilee Debt Campaign, 64 spent public money servicing debts rather than on their healthcare systems.

