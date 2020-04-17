Essential Jobs, Disposable Workers

For many conservatives, there’s something bordering on romantic about the current minimum wage. It’s not a lock into poverty, it’s a rite of passage. “You can’t just knock out the entry level of the economy,” Wall Street Journal editor James Freeman said in July. “You don’t want to disrupt that natural, healthy process of young people, unskilled people, coming into the workforce, gaining experience, moving up.” In 2013, spooked by the rising momentum of the Fight for $15, Fox Business host Charles Payne put it more bluntly. “When we start talking about a minimum wage of $15 an hour, what we’re trying to say is that mediocrity should be rewarded,” he said in response to a fast food worker walkout over wages.

This ugly disregard for minimum-wage workers is just one consequence of a vast and increasing divide between the two ends of the workforce, which has now been thrown into sharp relief by the pandemic. The coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. is an unexpected and catastrophic development, but the economic backdrop for it was an explosion of low-wage work, or the kind of work that used to be called “unskilled.” Of course, in our current time of crisis, much of that same work has been swiftly reclassified. “Jobs that people formerly considered not very valuable—grocery clerks, janitors, delivery people, and truck drivers—are now essential to our survival,” Arne Kalleberg, a sociologist at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the author of the book Precarious Lives: Job Insecurity and Well-Being in Rich Democracies, told The New Republic.

Kalleberg’s research has traced the troubling rise of job polarization—or the growth of both highly paid knowledge work and precarious, low-wage service sector jobs, with little in the middle—since the 1970s. Even as the official unemployment rate in the U.S. reached a historic low in the years following the Great Recession, a significant share of new jobs created were low-wage positions with few or no benefits and little job security. A Brookings Institution report released late last year found that 44 percent of all workers between the ages of 18 and 64, or more than 53 million people, were low-wage hourly workers. “They are not only students, people at the beginning of their careers, or people who need extra spending money,” Brookings researchers Martha Ross and Nicole Bateman wrote, a subtle rebuttal to conservative claims about how these jobs are held by teenagers looking for a little extra cash. “A majority are adults in their prime working years, and low-wage work is the primary way they support themselves and their families.”

Much of that labor force has now been tasked during the pandemic with keeping stores open and stocked, delivering food and mail, and caring for the sick and vulnerable, and is, as a result, at heightened risk for contracting the coronavirus. Earlier this week, The Washington Post reported that at least 41 grocery store workers had died of the virus. Worse still is that workers in these and other low-wage jobs often lack access to benefits like paid leave and health insurance, and many have reported that their employers aren’t providing sufficient protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, as they work during the pandemic.