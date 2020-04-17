Essential Jobs, Disposable Workers

Kalleberg’s research has traced the troubling rise of job polarization—or the growth of both highly paid knowledge work and precarious, low-wage service sector jobs, with little in the middle—since the 1970s. Even as the official unemployment rate in the U.S. reached a historic low in the years following the Great Recession, a significant share of new jobs created were low-wage positions with few or no benefits and little job security. A Brookings Institution report released late last year found that 44 percent of all workers between the ages of 18 and 64, or more than 53 million people, were low-wage hourly workers. “They are not only students, people at the beginning of their careers, or people who need extra spending money,” Brookings researchers Martha Ross and Nicole Bateman wrote, a subtle rebuttal to conservative claims about how these jobs are held by teenagers looking for a little extra cash. “A majority are adults in their prime working years, and low-wage work is the primary way they support themselves and their families.”

Much of that labor force has now been tasked during the pandemic with keeping stores open and stocked, delivering food and mail, and caring for the sick and vulnerable, and is, as a result, at heightened risk for contracting the coronavirus. Earlier this week, The Washington Post reported that at least 41 grocery store workers had died of the virus. Worse still is that workers in these and other low-wage jobs often lack access to benefits like paid leave and health insurance, and many have reported that their employers aren’t providing sufficient protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, as they work during the pandemic.

The response from the rest of society to this predicament has ranged from callous to ineffectual. The worst behaviors have included “tip-baiting”—the ghoulish practice of enticing Instacart workers to fill shopping orders with the promise of large tips, then changing the tip to zero once the delivery is complete—and the needless policing of workers and strangers over their perceived noncompliance with social distancing rules. But the flipside of that hostility has been an outpouring of emotional appreciation, perhaps best embodied by New York’s daily clapping ritual, that’s almost certain to dwindle as soon as the threat of the virus does. Commentators and politicians, including the president, have called front-line workers from nurses and doctors to grocery workers “heroes” and have suggested instituting pandemic-time “hazard pay” bonuses for essential workers. Last Saturday, the Air Force Thunderbirds arranged for a fighter jet squadron to fly over Las Vegas hospitals as a “salute to the first responders, health providers & the entire Nation,” as a Thunderbirds commander put it. But the glut of low-wage jobs predated the coronavirus and will continue long after without a fundamental shift in the way that work is organized in the U.S.