The Hard Truth About Antibody Tests

This month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted four emergency authorizations for serological tests. Not all tests need to be authorized by the FDA. A month ago, the agency released guidelines for effective serological testing procedures to aid any company in devising their own tests—part of the FDA’s relaxed rules to encourage the rapid creation of tools quickly in the face of the pandemic.

One such test was developed by Boston Heart Diagnostics. Normally, the company uses blood tests to assess risk for heart disease, liver issues, and signs of diabetes so that patients can make different dietary decisions. Patrick Noland, president of the company, said they have little of that work right now, since patients are avoiding non-emergency visits to their doctors. The company changed direction after the FDA issued guidance last month for developing serological tests. “We realized that, wow, we’ve got everything we need to run Covid antibodies, and immediately started doing that,” Noland told me. They developed and tested their assay, and brought it to market three weeks later. Noland likened their unexpected shift to Dyson, the vacuum cleaner company, switching to ventilator manufacturing. Their Massachusetts lab is also New York State–certified, and they can do 4,800 tests a day, he said.

But serological tests are not a silver bullet. First of all, some tests may not be accurate; researchers and companies creating the tests have struggled to get blood samples from patients who had confirmed cases of the virus, in order to check the accuracy of their serological tests. British officials ordered more than four million serological tests in March that turned out to be faulty; now, working tests may not be available in the United Kingdom until next month. In addition, many of the same issues with testing for the active virus apply to the serological tests, with supply shortages, overstretched laboratories, and a lack of personal protective equipment for the health workers conducting the tests. And some experts worry that tests rushed to the market for commercial consumption and unauthorized by the FDA could create even bigger problems—especially in the case of false positives, which could lead people to believe they are now immune to the virus when they are not.