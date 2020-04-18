Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Death Cult Takes to the Streets

But the impulses animating the right’s coronavirus backlash are being refracted strangely—and in ways that aren’t necessarily promising for libertarians.

But the impulses animating the right’s coronavirus backlash are being refracted strangely—and in ways that aren’t necessarily promising for libertarians. “The government” that Fox’s Napolitano and others are assailing for having stripped away the freedoms of law-abiding conservatives is a rhetorical amalgamation of Democratic state governments, not Trump’s federal government. The president, in fact, is now a rebel and a hero, egging patriots against state and local authorities who were long seen as the more appropriate loci of power on the pre-Trump right. The Tea Party inveighed against the growth of the national debt and government spending, particularly on unemployment benefits and food stamps for Americans supposedly lazier and less upstanding than they were. Now, with precisely the same self-regard and sense of personal entitlement, nervous voices on the right are insisting the feds should spend and do more to either reopen the economy or cover workers in the interim. They happen to be right this time around, but there are reasons to be wary of the about-face.

One of the appointees to the White House’s task force on reopening the economy is Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, who has proposed having the government pay 80 percent of workers’ wages, up to the national median wage, until the coronavirus crisis has passed. Hawley is the most prominent figure in a growing faction of conservative nationalists—a cadre of Trump-inspired voices on the right for a bigger, more theocratic, and more xenophobic government; loudly against globalization and the Chinese regime. It is hard to imagine a crisis that might better facilitate their rise, but only time will tell if they’re able to successfully take advantage of it.

For now, the right’s reaction to coronavirus restrictions raises concerns closer to the ground. As public health experts have long said, and as the administration has effectively admitted in its new guidelines, reopening the economy and returning to something like normalcy won’t be a single event commanded by the president but a long, halting process that will play out differently in different places and for different sectors of American life. The next several months, and likely the next year or more, will demand strong coordination at multiple levels of government, responsible communication from public figures, and patience from the public. The president has botched the first two and is working on eroding the third. Fortunately, a Gallup poll released this week shows most people are still worried about rushing the country back to life. Moreover, 81 percent of Americans—including 69 percent of Republicans—believe they will be slow to return to normal activities even when restrictions are lifted. But if our assessments of the coronavirus protests draw anything at all from the example of the Tea Party, it should be an understanding that a small, loud minority can do a great deal to undermine policy and damage public sentiment.