He Was Wrongly Imprisoned for 25 Years. It Wasn’t DNA Evidence That Got Him Out.

Ward grinned at his final hearing that month in a downtown courtroom, blocks away from 1300 Beaubien. Now 44 years old, his hair was largely gray; he laughingly vowed later to dye it, saying that at least his appearance could get some years back.

Ward’s sisters, brother, and niece sat together on a wooden bench that looked like a church pew. Willie Ward, who had been 10 years old when his brother was arrested, had a white plastic bag by his side with new clothes inside: trousers, a nice shirt, a sport coat. Later, when the family gathered for lunch at a pizza place in Detroit’s Greektown, Ward’s niece would snip off the tags from the sleeve of his jewel-toned jacket.

In court, Valerie Newman, the CIU director, said that prosecutors felt confident about the identity of the true perpetrator of the crimes, but that he had died in 2004.

Ward had a chance to speak to the court, too. “I can truly say the scales of justice have been balanced and a burden lifted,” Ward said, reading from a handwritten statement. “So thank you.”

“So many people are innocent.… I hope their pleas are heard as well,” he added.

More than 700 requests are before the Wayne County CIU, according to prosecutor Kym Worthy. She said she is working toward doubling the size of the CIU’s staff.

Meanwhile, Ward has dreams. He wants to open a restaurant called Ramon’s Grill & Steak, with “everything organic.” He’d like to try brisket: He heard it’s good. He’s entertained the idea of a Netflix miniseries about his life and has opened a GoFundMe page to help him get on his feet. He also wants to set up a nonprofit dog rescue that helps pit bulls, which he loves because “they’re loyal, they protect us.”

When it comes to making amends for the worst excesses of the era of peak mass incarceration, Ward’s exoneration is just the beginning. Fifty-nine percent of all exonerations since 1989 involved perjury or false accusations, according to the National Registry of Exonerations. These were mostly murder cases, mostly accusing black men. Fifty-four percent involved official misconduct.

The illegal tactics of Detroit’s police department put it under federal oversight from 2003 to 2016. Monica Childs, the Squad 7 officer who questioned Ward at 1300 Beaubien, became a whistleblower on the use of informants.

One of the officers who approached a judge to advocate for Joe Twilley’s reduced sentence later went to prison for perjury in the case of a Detroit teenager who was exonerated in 2016 for a quadruple murder he did not commit.

Twilley himself got caught on drug charges. He absconded from probation in 2007. When asked if Ward’s exoneration will have an impact on the 20 or so convictions that relied on his testimony, Valerie Newman, the CIU director, said that each case is considered on its own terms.

Smietanka said that his next steps for Ward are to apply for Michigan’s compensation fund for exonerees ($50,000 for each year in prison) and file a 1983 action arguing that Ward’s civil rights were violated—a “vehicle to get to the root of the problem” that put him in prison in the first place.

As for Ward himself, “I would like an apology,” he said, as he waited for his deep-dish pizza, his first meal outside prison in a quarter-century. “If not—I’m free.”