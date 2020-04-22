He Was Wrongly Imprisoned for 25 Years. It Wasn’t DNA Evidence That Got Him Out.

Three months passed. Nobody had been held accountable for the killing of Sharon Cornell and Joan Gilliam. Then one morning, the police picked up an 18-year-old African American man named Ramon Ward.

“I woke up because my dog was going crazy,” remembers Ward. When he looked out the door, he saw the police. Officers had been “jumping on me since January,” asking, as part of the investigation, if he’d seen this or that person. “I’m like, look, I don’t know where that guy’s at, I don’t mess with him anymore.” They called him Snoop Dogg, after the rapper. “‘Snoop Dogg, we know you ain’t did this,’” Ward recalls the police saying. When they showed up at his house, they told him they simply wanted him to come downtown to answer questions.



There was no warrant. No physical evidence implicated him in the crime. No eyewitnesses placed him at the house on Moran Street. Nonetheless, the police handcuffed him at his front door, telling him that it was for his own protection. “I should’ve said, ‘I can follow you in my car, since I’m not under arrest,’” he said.