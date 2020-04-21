Why the U.S. Buys Too Many Missiles and Not Enough Masks

These arguments are growing in frequency and volume as we confront the macabre ongoing failure of one of the world’s richest societies to provide the simplest protections to its medical workers in a crisis. The argument usually rests on a “return on investment” mindset: We can save many more lives per dollar if those dollars are spent on masks instead of cruise missiles, so why haven’t we?

One common answer is that the process is politicized: The power of big defense contractors means that money flows toward weapons. But this just raises the question of why don’t we pay, or even overpay, defense contractors to produce vital medical equipment the way we do for bombs. I would argue that a gender lens has real explanatory power for that.

Militaries for mighty nations lob missiles … they don’t cower in the passive protection of medical masks. One could hardly design a more stereotypical gendered dichotomy.

A foundational insight of gender analysis in political science is that roles and actions coded as feminine are valued less in our society than those that are coded as masculine. The easiest way to see this is to think about occupations that have long been considered “women’s work”: Roles like teacher, nurse, or daycare worker are traditionally lower paid. Fascinatingly, we can see this operating in real time now, as well: When women recently made up a majority of gynecological surgeons for the first time, a rapid devaluing of the specialty within the medical field followed.